Into the final week of the transfer window, a summer-long saga is finally reaching its conclusion, according to Fabrizio Romano, with one Chelsea outcast now reportedly set to get his move.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have once again stolen the headlines throughout the summer, welcoming a whole host of fresh faces and opening themselves up to the same questions about Todd Boehly's supposed strategy. Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher took aim at the west London club following the announcement of Joao Felix's arrival - Chelsea's 10th signing of the window.

Chelsea followed that up by losing against champions Manchester City on the opening day as their problems continued to look unsolved. That said, the final week of the window could go a long way towards repairing what needs fixing, and perhaps answering Carragher's question, with sales mooted.

According to Romano, Napoli have reached a verbal agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth €45m (£38m) including potential add-ons. After much toing and froing, the Italian giants are seemingly set to finally get their man.

Of course, it's no surprise that Antonio Conte is the manager who has come swooping in to end Lukaku's Chelsea nightmare, given the success that they had together at Inter not so long ago.

"Excellent" Lukaku leaves a Chelsea flop

The curse of the Chelsea No 9 has no limits. Whether you're Alvaro Morata, Fernando Torres or Lukaku, it seems as though it will infect what many believe to be Golden Boot contenders and turn them into goal-less tools of frustration at Stamford Bridge.

When Lukaku returned to the club in a big-money deal worth a reported £97.5m, he ticked every box. This was a proven goalscorer in the Premier League who had refound his best form in Italy.

All signs pointed towards him being the signing of the summer in 2021 rather than a transfer flop. Yet, here we are, three years, an early controversial interview, and a distinct lack of goals later, and Lukaku is heading for the exit door with a whimper rather than a roar.

Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea Stats (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 59 Goals 15 Assists 2

Joining up with Conte again, the Napoli boss will undoubtedly be pleased to see Lukaku, having praised the Belgian earlier this summer, saying when asked about a potential reunion (via Sportskeeda): "He's an excellent player, top player. There's nothing else to say. You always hope to have a player like Romelu on your side and not against you."