Club chiefs are convinced that Chelsea will make a late bid for their superstar player after a drop in asking price, with new transfer talks held as we approach the final few days of this summer window.

Chelsea in negotiations to sign multiple players in late-window flurry

Todd Boehly and BlueCo have already spent around £271 million on 12 new signings this summer, with Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman and Pedro Neto putting pen to paper on moves to Stamford Bridge.

This includes their £51 million signing of Brazilian starlet Estevao, who will link up with the club from Palmeiras in 2025. However, despite their heavy spending near the £300m mark, Chelsea remain very active in the market as we fast approach deadline day.

Indeed, head coach Enzo Maresca and his transfer chiefs are widely reported to be chasing a high-profile new centre-forward, even with the Italian's public show of faith in Nicolas Jackson earlier this week.

“I didn't speak to Nico Jackson about this," said Maresca on Jackson leading the line for Chelsea.

"I had a meeting with Nicolas yesterday but just about the amount of good things he is doing with us. He is our nine, our striker in this moment. We are very happy with him. That’s it”.

Chelsea have also made a good start to their Premier League campaign, despite losing to champions Man City on the opening weekend, most recently thrashing Wolves 6-2 at Molineux - which isn't usually a happy stomping ground for the Blues.

Despite the presence of Jackson and an array of fellow star attacking options, a new star target man coming to west London is certainly one to watch in the coming days.

Chelsea have made an inquiry into signing Ivan Toney from Brentford, while they remain in talks over a deal for Napoli star Victor Osimhen. While Chelsea negotiations over signing Osimhen have been ongoing for weeks, with Romelu Lukaku poised to move the other way and reunite with Antonio Conte, it is believed Maresca's side are not giving up on an agreement for the Nigerian.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

Both Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are last-gasp contenders for Osimhen, with journalist Ben Jacobs sharing an update on X this week.

Napoli convinced Chelsea will make late bid for Osimhen after price drop

Napoli are said to have dropped their asking price for the 25-year-old to around £60 million, as per TEAMtalk. Jacobs writes that Napoli are convinced Chelsea will make a late bid for Osimhen, following a drop in his asking price and "fresh meetings" over the player.

"Napoli under the impression a permanent bid from Chelsea will arrive for Victor Osimhen following fresh meetings," wrote Jacobs.

"Italian club believe their drop in asking price has persuaded Chelsea to pursue a non-temporary formula. #CFC will only proceed on strict terms and are in a stronger position since PSG, who Osimhen has agreed terms with, have not restarted talks to date.

"Osimhen can become one of the top earners at Chelsea, but has to accept the incentive-driven wage structure. Otherwise Chelsea will move on to other targets. Chelsea are currently in active talks having discussed a loan earlier in the month."

Meanwhile, journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Osimhen has reached a "general understanding" on terms with Chelsea.