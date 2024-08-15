Having already ticked plenty of boxes on the incomings front, Manchester United and INEOS could be about to raise summer funds even further through a loan deal for one of Erik ten Hag's star men.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have enjoyed an excellent summer transfer window, recently adding both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Ten Hag's squad, which already welcomed both Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the summer. And if that news wasn't positive enough for those at Old Trafford, then Bruno Fernandes' fresh contract should have done the trick.

The Manchester United captain is now set to stay put until at least 2027 and expressed his delight at the news, telling the club's official website: "Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come."

That said, Fernandes' midfield partner might not have the same luck. According to The Times' Paul Hirst, Napoli are now in contact with INEOS over a loan deal for Scott McTominay. Manchester United are reportedly willing to part ways with their academy graduate for £30m this summer, so it remains to be seen whether they'll accept a loan move.

The Scotland international has been an unlikely hero at times under Ten Hag, scoring several late goals, but looks to have been shown the exit door, nonetheless, at Old Trafford.

Man Utd should keep "great" McTominay

Whilst it would be more than understandable if McTominay was not a regular starter should the likes of Manuel Ugarte arrive this summer, the Scot should still have a place in Ten Hag's squad.

His ability to pop up with the match-winner out of nowhere is an invaluable trait that is hard to find elsewhere. Given that United were fortunate enough to discover a player with that trait in their academy, they would be wise to take advantage of it.

Ten Hag is certainly well aware of what McTominay brings to his squad too, saying via TNT Sports last season: "Scott, he's great. He can score many goals, he's always coming in positions to score goals. We had some problems, it was too much like a tennis match. Every game we went for goal instead of waiting for the right decisions. With McTominay, he can get in the box and could score goals."