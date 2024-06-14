Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku is in the sights of a major club, as their own star striker holds talks to join Arsenal through his agent.

Edu and Arteta targeting prolific new striker for Arsenal

After missing out on RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko this week, who put pen to paper on a new and improved contract, it is back to the drawing board for Gunners sporting director Edu - as he looks to sign a new number nine for Mikel Arteta.

Sesko had a proposal to leave Leipzig from Arsenal, as well as Chelsea and Man United (Fabrizio Romano), but the Slovenia international opted to remain in Germany. His 18-goal haul in all competitions last season, coupled with a tantalising £55 million release clause in his past contract, pushed Arsenal to move for the 21-year-old - but they were ultimately rebuffed.

Alternative options have been mooted as the transfer window now officially opens for business. Arsenal could reignite their pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dutchman's deal containing its own £34 million exit clause.

Joshua Zirkzee's stats in all competitions for Bologna last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 37 Goals 12 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 246 Minutes played 2,942

Zirkzee helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League with his 11 Serie A goals last season, but Arsenal face stiff competition from AC Milan, who are currently pushing for a deal to sign the 23-year-old.

Arteta wants a young partner for Kai Havertz in the forward area, and one who can add that extra degree of firepower, as Arsenal look to make it third-time-lucky and beat Man City in a race for the Premier League title.

A big-name forward who's been linked with a move to the Emirates, but to a lesser degree, is Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian, who signed a new £209,000-per-week contract last season, also agreed to have a £113 million release clause inserted into the deal.

“We still can't rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport earlier this year.

"It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure. I'm still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Napoli eyeing Lukaku as Osimhen holds Arsenal talks

Italian news site Il Roma has shared an update on the 25-year-old this week, and it concerns Arsenal. They claim Osimhen has held talks to join Arsenal via his agent, with Napoli fully preparing for the African's departure amid the growing clamor for his services. He also has suitors in Saudi Arabia, specifically Al Hilal and Al Ahli, while Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain are "in the background".

Napoli have earmarked Lukaku as a top target to replace Osimhen, so it will be interesting to see if the Belgian's departure from Chelsea could actually help to greatly strengthen Arsenal's forward ranks.