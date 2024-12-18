A major European outfit is planning to make a move and sign an exciting Aston Villa player, but NSWE are not looking to sell anytime soon, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa transfer rumours

The 2024/25 Premier League season started off very well for Unai Emery’s side, but in recent weeks there has been an inconsistency in performances and results, and that has seen them fall away slightly in the table. Villa still have plenty to play for, and because of that, January is a good opportunity for Emery and co to bring in some fresh faces.

It could be a busy January for Villa given the number of players they have been linked with. Benfica defender Antonio Silva is probably the most high-profile player to be linked with a move to Villa Park. The centre-back is admired a lot by people at Villa, and contact has already been made with his representatives to get an understanding of the costs of a potential deal in January.

Silva is not the only defender on Villa’s radar, as they are also interested in signing Raul Asencio from Real Madrid. The young man has impressed in his limited appearances for the Spanish giants, and Emery sees him as someone who could improve his side's defence, but they are not the only Premier League team interested in securing this transfer.

Emery also appears to have his eye on improving his forward line, as they are interested in signing Stefanos Tzimas. The 18-year-old has scored seven goals in 14 games for Nuremberg while on loan from Greek side PAOK. Tzimas is considered a very talented forward in his homeland, and if Villa are to secure his signature, it could cost them £19 million.

European side move to sign £30m+ Aston Villa ace

According to Il Mattino, relayed by Sport Witness, Napoli are prepared to make a move and sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa. The 21-year-old has been at Villa Park since January of last year, when he joined from MLS side Chicago.

Duran arrived at Villa relatively unknown, but he had a growing reputation in the game due to his performances in the USA. It took the Colombia international a while to get familiar to his new surroundings, but from the back end of last season and now this campaign, Duran has become an important player for Villa and has scored some key goals, particularly the winning goal against Bayern Munich.

Duran has 11 goals in 24 games this season, and now this report states that Napoli are starting to take serious notice. It is claimed that the Italian giants are putting the “spotlight” on the Villa striker as they look for a “sidekick” to current striker Romelu Lukaku. Duran is said to be at the top of Napoli’s director of football, Giovanni Manna’s, wish list.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa record Apps 73 Goals 19 Assists 0

People at Napoli have been left impressed by Duran’s physicality and speed which are on show most weeks at Villa Park. Aston Villa are not looking to sell their forward, and it is claimed that should Duran leave, it would cost up to €40 million, which is roughly £33 million. Napoli have already begun contact with Aston Villa intermediaries, but they are described as “frenetic,” and it is unclear if this is a deal for January or the summer.