Twitter has reacted in brutal fashion to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's penalty miss on Tuesday night against Scotland as he fired the ball well over the bar.

What happened in the game between Scotland and Georgia?

Scotland made it four wins from four in their quest to qualify for the 2024 European Championships on Tuesday, as they beat Georgia 2-0 at Hampden Park.

Goals from Callum McGregor and Manchester United's Scott McTominay sealed the win for Steve Clarke's side, but Napoli's Kvaratskhelia had a glorious opportunity to pull one back for the visitors after they were awarded a penalty in the 93rd minute.

Much had been made about the 22-year-old's influence on the game and his threat, but after a pretty poor performance, things only got worse for the winger as he fired the spot kick well over the crossbar.

As you can imagine, those on social media had a field day with the miss. After all, the Napoli star – who netted 12 league goals and claimed 13 assists on the way to a Serie A title – was far from his best on the night and fans online made that clear.

