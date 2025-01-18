In a ruthless mood, Manchester United could bid farewell to an attacking talent this month with a European giant now reportedly ready to increase their offer and secure their target.

Man Utd transfer news

Before the Red Devils can even think about welcoming incomings of their own, they must endure a January exodus of players. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen have become surplus to requirements with the former dropped ever since missing out on a place in Manchester United's derby day victory over Manchester City. Now, he alongside a number of others must be shown the door this month.

At the start of the season, Rashford's potential departure would have sent shockwaves throughout the Premier League. One managerial change later, however, it seems simply inevitable. But he may not be the only attacking star headed for the door.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Napoli are ready to increase their offer to sign Alejandro Garnacho this month in what could see them egde closer to Manchester United's reported £59m asking price.

The Italians have certainly got money to burn after selling Kvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €70m (£59m) this month, but it remains to be seen whether they'll spend the entirety of that fund on a replacement in the form of Garnarcho.

The winger, himself, meanwhile, reportedly wants out of Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order since Ruben Amorim's arrival and could yet get his wish before the end of this month to follow in Diego Maradona's footsteps and become the latest Argentine to become a Napoli star.

Man Utd should cash in on Garnacho

When he was scoring sensational overhead kicks under Erik ten Hag, the idea that Manchester United would be selling Garnacho a season later would have been absurd. But Napoli's next bid could be too much to turn down.

The Red Devils desperately need to sell in order to welcome reinforcements of their own and players of Viktor Gyokeres' calibre and that could mean sacrificing Garnacho.

The young winger once found himself at the centre of praise at Old Trafford when Ten Hag told reporters as relayed by Reuters: "I love to work with Garnacho. He's a player who needs a challenge, he likes a challenge, he is very brave, he's very confident, our job is to push him to high levels.

"He has high potential and now we have to get the potential out, therefore you have to work day by day."

The days of that praise are seemingly over, however, with Amad Diallo instead stealing the spotlight and Garnacho potentially heading for a disappointing departure. Given how quickly Napoli will want to replace Kvaratskhelia too, their pursuit of the Manchester United one may well be as swift as possible this month.