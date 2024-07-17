With Everton already staring down a number of high-profile exits this summer, another of the club's stars is now attracting interest from a top European side.

Toffees' top stars attracting interest

Perhaps the biggest transfer involving Everton so far this summer has been the deal for Amadou Onana to move to fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa. Whilst a deal for the Belgian midfielder is yet to be confirmed, a recent report by BBC Sport claims that the Villans are closing in on a £50million deal for the 22-year-old.

Whilst the windfall received from Onana's departure will go some way towards funding new signings, the Belgian will still leave a massive void in the middle of the park at Goodison.

As far as further Everton outgoings are concerned, Jarrad Branthwaite has been the name that has grabbed most of the headlines during the early passages of the summer. The saga around the defender's future has seen Manchester United launch multiple bids for the 22-year-old with no offer yet to match the Toffees' valuation of the player.

Another Everton star who looks set for a summer exit is Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The striker has long been linked with a move away from Merseyside this summer, with Newcastle and West Ham the two sides most recently associated with ending the Englishman's near eight-year spell at Goodison Park.

With the many of the Toffees' top stars attracting interest this summer, it now appears that a European club are gathering information on a key part of Sean Dyche's team.

Napoli make enquiries for Everton defender

As reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Napoli have enquired to Everton about defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. The Naples outfit are said to have gathered information on the player as they look for a new left back this summer.

This development follows news that the two clubs are in negotiations over a deal for Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom with the Italian side reportedly using the talks around Lindstrom to enquire about Mykolenko's availability.

The outlet claims that Antonio Conte is a big admirer of the Ukrainian with the current Napoli boss said to have tried to bring the player to Inter Milan during his time in charge of the club. Despite this, Everton are not willing to part ways with the defender this summer, with the 25-year-old playing an important role in Dyche's side over recent campaigns, as his form has skyrocketed under the current boss.

Since arriving from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2022, Mykolenko has gone on to make 85 appearances for Everton, scoring 3 goals in the process. Last season saw the 25-year-old feature in 28 Premier League games as Everton defied the odds to avoid relegation.

Whilst losing Mykolenko would be another big loss for Dyche's side, the fee received for the player on top of getting his £58,000 weekly wage off the books would help to further fund Everton's war chest to bring in new stars this summer.