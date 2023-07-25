Leeds United's mass exodus continues to hamper their summer, as Daniel Farke likely keeps seeing his plans for the future pegged back. However, the latest touted departure could have a speedy solution, should he return to an old transfer target.

Is Max Wober leaving Leeds United?

Earlier this month it was reported that Max Wober had a clause in his contract that stated, upon relegation, any club willing to pay 100% of his wages would automatically see that bid accepted. With Borussia Monchengladbach a willing recipient of his services, this seems a deal destined to occur.

With only seven outgoing loan slots available, and five of those having been taken up already, the Austrian centre-back marks yet another high-profile exit that remain painfully contracted to the club, yet unwilling to play for them.

Whilst Farke would have preferred the steely defender to underpin his new backline, reports from earlier in the summer had suggested that Liverpool's Nat Phillips was highly rated around Elland Road, and available for just £10m; a fine alternative.

If they are looking for a new defensive stalwart, capable of dealing with the physicality of the Championship and thriving beside Ethan Ampadu, then surely they need look no further than the 26-year-old who has shone whenever he has been called upon.

How good is Nat Phillips?

Whilst Wober may have enjoyed a fine six months in Yorkshire, with his 6.84 average Sofascore rating in the league making him the third-best performer of those who had started five or more games, his absence could be easily managed by the immediate action of the hierarchy.

After all, his starring assets during that league campaign came through his 1.6 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and four clearances per game, via Sofascore.

These are attributes that Phillips boasts in excess, having been lauded by Jurgen Klopp for his "monster" ability in aerial situations.

Small stints within the Reds' first team showcased this, but his half-season loan to AFC Bournemouth during the 2021/22 campaign helped outline it with more consistency.

Especially considering his emergence helped solidify their promotion challenge, to which they succeeded, as he maintained a 7.04 average rating buoyed by his 1.5 interceptions and 4.1 tackles per game, via Sofascore. The latter figure would have had him rated as the joint-best for such an attribute in Leeds squad last term, as if to emphasise his defensive credentials.

With pedigree guiding a return from the Championship back to the top flight, plus a handful of Champions League and Premier League appearances too, it could even be argued that the English stalwart represents an upgrade on the exiting Wober, despite his impact last term.

Another occasion which took Klopp by surprise was during their clash with Manchester United in 2021, as they were down to the bare bones in defence. Opting for the youth of Phillips and Rhys Williams, they did not disappoint.

He claimed: "The concentration level [Phillips and Williams] showed [on Thursday] night again is immense, absolutely insane what they did there. Against this front four of United it’s not easy."

For such a cut-price option, which is less than they even paid RB Salzburg for their outbound 25-year-old gem, the hulking ace represents another fine piece of business who would add a towering physical presence to partner Ampadu's elegant ball-playing skillset.