Leeds United may have just endured one of the tougher seasons in their recent history, but the 49ers' takeover of the club should offer a renewed sense of excitement for a fanbase that has relentlessly stuck by this lacklustre team.

Despite their presence in the forthcoming Championship campaign, this should still remain a season of hope, dreaming of promotion rather than the struggles and misery that their Premier League stint largely consisted of.

What it also means is that they will be able to spend with intelligence once again, given the exit of Victor Orta late last term.

With the interim sporting director Nick Hammond having already sought to focus on domestic markets, recent rumours seem to align with this trend.

Phil Hay detailed one such example earlier in the week, as he wrote of the Whites' interest in Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. Despite being without a manager, it is said that this deal, which could cost the club around £10m, is one that they will push for regardless of who is chosen to take charge.

Would Nat Phillips be a success at Leeds United?

Having only been promoted into the Reds' senior side due to their centre-back crisis in 2020, the 26-year-old defender has actually developed into quite a competent asset and starred on many occasions for Jurgen Klopp.

In fact, it was he who has led the praise for the academy graduate, noting in 2021: "In the air he's a monster but you could see it today, he's football-wise not bad, really good."

Across his 17 Premier League games that year, the Englishman maintained an impressive 7.19 average rating, upheld through his 84% pass accuracy and 4.8 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Such outstanding form caught the eye of Scott Parker, who convinced the Merseyside club to let him join his AFC Bournemouth side on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 season.

There, he would once again prove his worth, helping the Cherries to secure promotion as his rating remained at 7.07.

As a defensive powerhouse with a focus on never shirking the hard work, it is hard not to draw comparisons between the 6 foot 3 goliath and Leeds' club captain Liam Cooper.

However, as the Scotsman has grown older, his body has begun failing him more and more, meaning he seldom can offer that physical and technical superiority that made him such a fan favourite.

Injuries have meant that the 31-year-old could only manage 18 league appearances last term, with an average rating of 6.73 showcasing his downturn in form.

To replace his steely persona with an equally battle-hardened ace, who already has experience at this level and way beyond, Phillips could underpin the 49ers' new-look side for many years to come and repeat his feats of the past to help secure an instant promotion.