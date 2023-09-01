Highlights Tottenham are trying to sign a defender on deadline day but have already seen a bid of £20m rejected.

The player in question has many similarities to Man City star Nathan Ake.

Spurs are set to improve their bid in the dying stages of the transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have already enjoyed a fine summer of spending, but with Deadline Day now in full swing, there could still be more enjoyment for fans before the window slams shut...

Who could Tottenham Hotspur sign on Deadline Day?

With a deal for Brennan Johnson their latest big-money acquisition, Ange Postecoglou's squad is looking far stronger than the one he first inherited, culling much of the dead wood whilst adding enough stars to uphold his new-look philosophy.

However, there are still likely some duds he would like shipped out before the end of the day.

Especially if they are to continue spending, which a report from 90min has hinted at as they suggest that they have already seen a £20m bid rejected for a new target, AFC Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly. The Times, however, reports that Spurs are still in the hunt and are set to up their bid.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

With their Australian boss clearly seeking to add one more centre-back to supplement the earlier signing of Micky Van de Ven, the young defender could offer the perfect balance of instant impact and impressive longevity given the experience he already boasts.

How good is Lloyd Kelly?

As a left-footed defender who has been lauded for a maturity that belies his youth, the 24-year-old has slowly begun to break into the Cherries' first-team as a centre-back more than capable of starring at left-back too.

Such versatility, plus the club he currently plays for, unsurprisingly draws comparisons with Manchester City star Nathan Ake, who too has grown into a fine stalwart ever since moving to the Etihad in 2021.

Heads turned when Pep Guardiola expended £41m to pry him from the south coast, but the Dutchman's importance nowadays cannot be understated, with the defender boasting 41 appearances across all competitions last term as they claimed a historic treble.

His Spanish boss has always been a huge admirer of Ake: "He has been fundamental. I learned this season when you play against (Bukayo) Saka, Vinicius (Jnr), (Gabriel) Martinelli, (Mohamed) Salah or (Sadio) Mane in the past, you need a proper defender to win duels one v one.

"Or, in the Champions League, at that level, they need one action to beat you and Nathan gave us that boost that I didn't have in the past."

Postecoglou will hope that Kelly can emulate this kind of imperious solidity, who too has showcased his defensive talents with Bournemouth in the same way that the now Man City star did.

Just last season saw the Welshman manage 23 Premier League appearances, with his 6.80 average rating an admirable one given it was supported by 1.1 interceptions, 1.4 tackles and 4.3 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

A true rock at the back for his side, it is no surprise to see he has been lauded wherever he has featured. Jonathan Woodgate even touted him at a level above his current one, noting back in 2021: "Lloydy’s done ever so well since I’ve been here. He’s got talent. He’s got a lot of attributes which Premier League teams look at. But he needs to be consistent week in, week out now.

"I don’t see him being at Bournemouth long, if he keeps on playing like that. He was brilliant. He’s got some strings to his bow now. He can play very well at centre-half and he can play very well at left-back. At the minute he just looks like a bit of a Rolls-Royce doesn’t he?"

Perhaps the former Real Madrid star's prediction could now come true, with Spurs still keen on signing the classy centre-back, who too seeks to follow Ake's path by trading the Vitality Stadium for one of the Premier League's elite outfits.