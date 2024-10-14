Arsenal have let go of a number of its former academy stars in recent years and another is being eyed by a Bundesliga side, according to a new report.

This summer, both Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nkeitah left for Fulham and Crystal Palace respectively, while the previous year, Folarin Balogun was sold to Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

Smith Rowe in particular has excelled since leaving The Emirates. This term, the English midfielder has scored twice and assisted another in seven Premier League games for Marco Silva's side, who currently sit eighth in the top flight, just three points off the top four.

“He’s enjoying his football, enjoying his team-mates, enjoying the way we’ve been playing," Silva said of Smith Rowe, who set Fulham back £34 million, earlier this month. “He fits really well in the way we want to play, fits really well in some aspects where he’s been decisive for us."

He added: “We have to be really pleased with the impact he’s already had in our squad. But I think he is going to improve more and more and more.”

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji could be next out at Arsenal

One player who could soon follow Smith Rowe in leaving Arsenal is young striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji. According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old, who has been with Arsenal since he was just eight years old, is being tracked by Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Football Insider report that the German club have sent scouts to regularly watch Butler-Oyedeji over the last few months with the view of making an official offer for the player.

Reuters/Matthew Childs.

Butler-Oyedeji impressed with the Gunners in pre-season and has since also scored five goals in five Premier League 2 games for Arsenal's U-21s.

He's also been named on the bench three times for the first team this term, once in the Premier League and twice in the Champions League, but is yet to make his debut for Mikel Arteta's side. According to Football Insider, Butler-Oyedeji is "highly rated by coaches at the North London club."

Injuries could soon lead to Arsenal debut for Butler-Oyedeji

An Arsenal debut for Butler-Oyedeji could come around sooner rather than later, with the Gunners' regular front three all having recently suffered injuries.

Striker Kai Havertz spent the entire international break at home due to a knee problem, while Bukayo Saka also suffered a knock during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece last week. He limped off just after half-time and subsequently pulled out of the squad for England's win over Finland on Sunday, returning to Arsenal for further assessment.

It was also reported that Gabriel Martinelli had also picked up an injury while on international duty with Brazil. Sky Sports reported that Martinelli underwent an MRI scan on Sunday night after complaining of pain in his right calf.

Martinelli is expected to miss Brazil's World Cup qualifying match against Peru on Tuesday, but his injury is "thought to not be serious", however, Butler-Oyedeji could be one to watch both on and off the pitch over the next few months.