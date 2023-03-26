Everton have enjoyed an upturn in form since Sean Dyche's appointment, with the 51-year-old taking over a squad admittedly lacking in quality and confidence and managing to steer them out of the relegation zone thus far.

Since the Toffees brought him in, they have yielded the fourth-most points, with only Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur having recorded more.

It marks a mini miracle, as the ex-Burnley boss seeks to continue this following the imminent conclusion of the international break.

However, disaster has once again struck for the Merseyside outfit, who were dealt a huge blow as their club captain Seamus Coleman was outlined as a doubt for his country's upcoming game.

The Irishman has seldom had much fortune when playing for the Boys in Green, with the 34-year-old suffering the worst injury of his career in a match against Wales where he sustained a broken leg.

Given that this potential ailment is of far less concern, despite him enjoying the best form he's had in recent years, it does now allow the returning Nathan Patterson to prove to the new boss why he is the perfect man to take over from him in the near future.

When will Nathan Patterson play for Everton?

Having joined for £16m back in January of 2022, the youngster has struggled for fitness throughout his tenure at Goodison Park. Just when opportunities seem to arise for him, the Scotsman is usually struck down with an issue of his own.

His latest came against Brighton and Hove Albion, where he suffered what Frank Lampard described as a "freak" injury that has seen him ruled out ever since.

But whilst one right back suffers on international duty, the other made his triumphant long-awaited return to senior football in a short cameo for Scotland.

The 21-year-old came on for the final portion of the game, having built up to a re-emergence by featuring for Everton's youth sides multiple times.

But by finally getting on the pitch again, for club or country, it bodes well for a strong finish to the season back at Everton.

Having only featured 13 times this season before the injury, Patterson's 6.74 average rating thus far in his debut Premier League season is impressive. He has already established himself as a capable defender, boasting three tackles and 2.1 interceptions per game (via Sofascore), but it is his youthful energy that marks him apart from the £55k-per-week "leader", as branded by journalist Paddy Boyland.

Although he has impressed this season, Coleman will eventually start to slow down. It, therefore, means that his young successor needs to be ready to step up, and this marks his huge chance to do so. With pundit Danny Murphy having lauded him as a "diamond" already for his displays in Royal Blue, should he find consistency then it could prove incredibly fruitful for Dyche and the club.