Southampton attacker Nathan Tella is set to be a key figure during the club's upcoming Championship campaign, according to talkSPORT transfer expert Alex Crook.

What is the situation between Nathan Tella and Southampton?

The Saints youngster has made 41 appearances for the Saints so far in his career, recording two goals and five assists, however, he spent last campaign out on loan at Burnley in search of more regular first team football.

The 23-year-old whiz shone in the Championship last season, scoring 17 and assisting five as Vincent Kompany's side won the title with 101 points, the sixth-highest in the division's history. Tella was named in the Championship Team of the Season as a result of his performances.

Burnley have engaged in talks with Southampton previously about turning the 5"8 forward's loan move into a permanent one according to Football Insider, with the Clarets boss desperate to keep his top scorer at the club ahead of their return to the top flight.

However, the South Coast side want to keep the winger ahead of their first Championship season in over a decade.

Crook has now suggested that Tella may well be a key piece for the Saints next season, telling GIVEMESPORT:

"Burnley have had conversations about taking Tella back, Southampton have made it pretty clear they want him to stay. What they've got there is somebody who has proven he can do it in the Championship as recently as this season. I think he could be quite central to Southampton."

When asked about his future at Southampton, the Clarets' top scorer was coy, refusing to give a definitive answer on the matter, with the player telling BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I haven’t really thought about it, I know I’m contracted to Southampton so I’m looking forward to going back there and doing pre-season."

What does the future hold for Nathan Tella?

Tella is expected to be part of the Southampton squad that arrives at Staplewood for the start of their pre-season campaign.

Burnley are expected to continue pushing and testing the Saints' resolve to keep the player, who was dubbed a "raw diamond" Kompany, at St Mary's throughout the window, and with the financial bonus that being in the Premier League provides, the Lancashire-based side could make an offer simply too good to refuse.

The homegrown youngster, who is valued at £13m by CIES Football Observatory, would also hope to be playing in the Premier League next season after his incredible loan spell in the division below, however, the South Coast could return to the top flight within the next couple of seasons, so the 23-year-old could well be rewarded should he display patience.

Wherever Tella ends up next season, he will be hoping to build on the incredible form he showed last season, whether that be in the Premier League or the Championship.