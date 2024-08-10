Sunderland supporters won't quite know what to expect from their side this Championship season as the Black Cats head into the great unknown with an unproven EFL manager at the helm.

Regis Le Bris was eventually appointed as the fresh face to lead the Wearside outfit after much deliberation from the powers that be at the Stadium of Light, hopeful that the ex-Lorient manager can be a rip-roaring success from the dug-out, and not another disappointment akin to Michael Beale.

The expectant Sunderland masses will be hopeful that the new French manager can help their side regain their mojo and fight again for a playoff spot in the challenging division, having very much lost their way last season with a revolving door of managers, falling to a dire 16th place finish come the conclusion of the sobering 46-game schedule.

There has been some positive business that will excite even the most pessimistic set of supporters, with experienced Championship midfielder Alan Browne a shrewd capture from Preston North End, but a new potent striker still manages to elude the Black Cats.

Any apprehension about the campaign to come will soon be pushed to one side if Sunderland manage to collect an opening day win at the expense of Cardiff City however, as a lengthy trip to Wales now awaits.

Who will start the clash? We're predicting the following XI to take to the field...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Sunderland have added more depth to the goalkeeper spots this summer, with the arrival of ex-Brentford shot-stopper Simon Moore into the ranks, but Anthony Patterson will undoubtedly remain as the number one option even under the new regime of Le Bris.

The 24-year-old only missed one Championship clash all season long last time out and even helped himself to an admirable clean sheet return of 13, which will stand him in good stead to remain in between the sticks for the lengthy journey to Cardiff to start the new campaign.

2 RB - Trai Hume

Likewise, Trai Hume's spot in the Black Cats first-team is similarly set in stone, with Sunderland fans just relieved that the Northern Irishman is still available for selection for the Bluebirds contest, rather than lining up for a new team.

The energetic full-back can actually one-up Patterson, having played every game possible to him last season in the second tier, and he has been present for all of the friendly matches under Le Bris leading up to competitive football starting again.

3 CB - Aji Alese

It's less than ideal for the new Sunderland boss that both Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt are out injured on the eve of a new season starting, but this will have been known to Le Bris for some time, hence Aji Alese's involvement in pre-season seeing him line up in a centre-back spot.

The former West Ham United defender will hope he can have a more positive campaign individually alongside his teammates, having only been fit enough to make eight second-tier appearances, starting with Cardiff away.

4 CB - Luke O'Nien

Luke O'Nien will aim to be a steady head again this season, particularly away at Cardiff, lining up next to his potential makeshift partner in Alese.

The gritty Black Cats number 13 was present for 43 games last campaign in the Championship as a mainstay of the starting XI, averaging 6.1 ball recoveries per clash.

Le Bris will want his troops to be energetic and brave from minute one against the Bluebirds, with O'Nien potentially setting the tone.

5 LB - Dennis Cirkin

The Black Cats were plagued with injury issues during their dire 23/24 showing, with Dennis Cirkin a regular fixture of the Stadium of Light treatment room, as the former Tottenham Hotspur youth player made just eight league appearances in total.

Cirkin will pray that he is now free of these constant setbacks, with his performances in pre-season presumably impressing Le Bris, with the attack-minded full-back firing home a strike in the 2-2 draw with Olympique de Marseille that closed out the pre-season run-outs.

6 RM - Patrick Roberts

Roberts will be thankful that Ian Poveda isn't quite at the required match sharpness to usurp his spot in the Sunderland first-team just yet, meaning the former Celtic ace will more than likely start the opening clash of the season.

The experienced winger did manage to tee up Cirkin's goal against Marseille and will be eager to drastically improve on his numbers from last campaign in the second tier, with no goals registered whatsoever from the ex-Fulham youth player.

7 CM - Adil Aouchiche

Although Browne will have been purchased to start week in week out for his new employers, the former Lilywhites midfielder could find his central midfield spot is taken up by Adil Aouchiche for the trip to Wales.

Aouchiche only needed two minutes of action against Marseille to fire home, converting a penalty late on to help his Championship side draw 2-2, and he could well get the nod over Browne subsequently.

Moreover, Le Bris might well take a shining to the young French presence, having overseen his development partly when the pair were together at Lorient.

8 CM - Dan Neil

There could well have been a very different reality at the Stadium of Light this summer, with a worry at one point that Dan Neil was reluctant to stay put in Wearside, owing to the ongoing no-manager saga.

Now, Neil will aim to have another positive personal season, that could help the Black Cats put together a promotion charge, with the Black Cats captain amassing four goals and five assists from 42 league games.

9 CM - Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham will equally want to push on and have an even more stellar campaign to come, having had his major breakout moment in the spotlight at Sunderland during the 23/24 season, by firing in seven strikes from 47 clashes.

The Black Cats might well not want their 18-year-old wonderkid to perform too well, however, owing to interest still being there from the likes of Serie A titans Lazio, but he looks certain of a starting spot against Cardiff.

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Likewise, Sunderland will be anxious about their chances of keeping Jack Clarke beyond this August, but will still want Clarke to be at his tricky best rampaging forward down the left in the opening Championship contests.

Losing the ex-Tottenham Hotspur attacker would be a major blow, with the slick winger picking up 15 league goals to become his team's top scorer last season, but it could be a reality they'll have grow accustomed to very soon.

11 ST - Nazariy Rusyn

Sunderland supporters would have been licking their lips at the prospect of watching Alexandre Mendy lead the line against the Bluebirds today, but a move for the SM Caen striker hasn't quite gone to plan, and so Le Bris will be scrambling about to figure out who to start up top in Wales.

Eliezer Mayenda started against Marseille, but his Ukrainian teammate Nazariy Rusyn might well have more of a leg to stand on for a starting spot back in the thick of it in the Championship, with Rusyn helping himself to two second-tier goals last season.

On the contrary, Mayenda hasn't yet broken his senior goalscoring duck for the Wearside outfit, with no goals registered from eight fleeting appearances to date.

Full predicted Sunderland lineup vs Cardiff: GK -Patterson; RB - Hume, CB - Alese, CB - O'Nien, LB - Cirkin; RM - Roberts, CM - Aouchiche, CM - Neil - CM - Bellingham, LM - Clarke; ST - Rusyn.