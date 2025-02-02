Everton supporters are loving life again now that David Moyes is back at the Toffees helm, with the popular Scotsman picking up three wins from four since taking on the reins from Sean Dyche.

The end of Dyche's stay at Goodison Park saw the Merseyside outfit slip dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone, but under Moyes' fresh approach, the once relegation-threatened side are now nine points clear of 18th position.

But, the ex-West Ham United boss will still be keen on adding some fresh recruits before the transfer window officially slams shut, with an exciting top-flight youngster tipped for a late move to the Toffees.

Everton make late enquiry for Chelsea starlet

As per a report from the Mail on Sunday, Everton have made a late enquiry to try and snap up Chelsea youngster Carney Chukwuemeka on a loan deal.

A number of clubs have been looking at the 21-year-old this window so far with Borussia Dortmund and Ipswich Town other named suitors reportedly keeping tabs on the former Aston Villa youth product.

Everton are not messing about when it comes to late business through the door, therefore, with Carlos Alcaraz expected to seal a move shortly to call Goodison Park his new home, as Moyes goes about stamping his authority onto the group.

What Chukwuemeka could offer Everton

Moyes will hope his current reinvigorated troops blend in well with any fresh faces entering the building, with the potential for Chukwuemeka to strike up a great relationship with Everton star Iliman Ndiaye if a move does get over the line.

Ndiaye has been an absolute revelation this season for the Toffees with the former non-league footballer turned regular Premier League starter has bamboozled top-flight defences all campaign long.

Indeed, the on-fire 24-year-old is now up to six league goals for 2024/25 after adding to his team's sizeable goal haul last time out versus Leicester City.

Whilst Ndiaye has a concrete starting position in the Moyes' XI down the left flank, the attacking midfield spot in his side is an intriguing one to fill with Abdoulaye Doucoure playing here versus the leaky Foxes.

He did score from this further forward spot, but with no recognised number ten in the camp away from an injury-stricken Dwight McNeil, adding in Chukwuemeka temporarily might well prove to be a smart capture with the 21-year-old desperate for more top-flight opportunities.

Chukwuemeka's career numbers by position Position played Games Goals scored Assists CM 51 5 11 AM 26 7 3 LM 2 0 0 DM 2 0 1 CF 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Whilst it's clear from the table above that the young Chelsea gem is a very adaptable presence - with his career to date at both a senior and youth level seeing him line up in five different positions - Chukwuemeka is more than comfortable lining up in that number ten role with a stunning ten goal contributions coming his way from this area of the pitch throughout 26 contests.

He could well be an exciting partner for Ndiaye to bounce off subsequently, with the Senegalese ace once an up-and-coming gem himself trying to make his way in the game, seen in his sharp rise from lining up for Boreham Wood to starring week in week out at Goodison Park.

Chukwuemeka will hope he can thrive in his potential new surroundings in a similar way, with a worry in the air that the Chelsea prospect's development is being stunted under Enzo Maresca, having played zero times this season in the Premier League.

After all, the 6 foot 2 star was once described as a "top-level" talent by Scouted Football, with a short-term loan move away to Merseyside perhaps working a treat.