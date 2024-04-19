Tottenham are gearing up for what will be a crucial summer transfer window ahead of Ange Postecoglou's second full season in charge.

Spurs exits which could happen before next campaign

Postecoglou and the Spurs recruitment team have real decisions to make on who to offload, as they also look to fund the club's transfer activity.

The Lilywhites have a host of players currently away on loan, including the likes of Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Tanguy Ndombele, Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon - all of whom are seniors with very uncertain futures.

Closer to home, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a very likely departure after starting just six of his 31 league appearances this season. The Denmark international's contract expires in 2025 as well, meaning Spurs will want to strike while the iron is hot and sell for a reasonable transfer fee.

Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso are other firm candidates for the Tottenham exit door, as both men have seriously struggled for league minutes under Postecoglou - featuring among the least out of their senior crop this season.

Senior Tottenham players with fewest league minutes since start of season Minutes played (via WhoScored) Bryan Gil 191 Manor Solomon (injured for long period) 198 Giovani Lo Celso 468 Oliver Skipp 572 Rodrigo Bentancur (injured for long period) 729

Gil is attracting serious interest from Feyenoord, with reports from the Netherlands indicating that they've already made an out-of-window proposal to sign the Spaniard, though it is unclear what the nature of this proposed offer is. Now, Football Insider have shared an update on Spurs' potential outgoings.

Ndombele will never play for Tottenham again with five-man exodus possible

They write that Ndombele is certain to never play for Tottenham again, despite his contract not expiring until 2025. The £63 million club-record signing is out on loan at Galatasaray, but he won't be given another chance by Postecoglou when he returns.

Alongside Ndombele, four other senior players are facing the exit door, with Reguilon, Gil, Rodon and Lo Celso forming the other contingent of men who look likely to leave this summer.

It's a sorry end to Ndombele's Spurs career in particular, as a lack of application has let raw talent go to waste.

"I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," said Arsenal star Declan Rice in 2022.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently.

"With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”