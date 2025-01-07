Everton have bolstered their defence over the past few months. The early knockings of the 2024/25 Premier League season portended disaster for the Toffees, but they have indeed rallied and sit above the dropzone at the midpoint.

Sean Dyche knows that he faces problems and that his position is under review now that The Friedkin Group have taken the reins from Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri.

On the pitch, Everton continue to leave plenty to be desired, with it pretty what is the glaring issue to solve this year.

TFG's biggest issue at Everton

Everton are resilient and organised at the back but have been abject in the final third this season and last, with Iliman Ndiaye the saving grace.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the campaign and playing like a forward who knows they are headed for pastures new. He's gone 15 top-flight games without a goal or an assist. Damning stuff.

In fairness, though, the 6 foot 2 ace has been let down by his side's creative support, for Everton are the most pitiful playmakers in the Premier League this season.

Premier League 24/25 - Big Chances Created Rank Team Stat 16th Wolves 31 17th West Ham 29 18th Ipswich 28 18= Southampton 28 20th Everton 20 Stats via Premier League

West Ham United are seeking to appoint Graham Potter to replace Julen Lopetegui, and reports suggest that Everton sought to hijack the move to no avail.

It's something to consider, but Dyche and Calvert-Lewin aren't the only ones who need to leave to restore the Merseysiders' fluency. Indeed, Beto needs to go too.

Why Everton must sell Beto

Beto arrived with a weight of expectation in August 2023, leaving Serie A side Udinese to sign for Everton in a £30m deal. Fast track to the present and the Guinea Bissau international has scored four goals across 42 Premier League appearances, failing to win Dyche over as a starting member.

This is curious, for he is physical and tall, also endowed with movements that go beyond what Calvert-Lewin is capable of, though he is less of a commanding focal point.

As per Italian sources, via Sport Witness, Beto is being courted by Italian outfit Torino and an agreement is close to being reached this winter.

Such news has been backed up by CalcioMercato, who confirm that the 26-year-old has struggled in Everton's difficult climate and is seeking an exit, having been described as "ineffective" by Blues writer Ell Bretland.

Given the figure and £50k-per-week salary that the 6 foot 4 striker pockets, he's going to depart as one of the biggest flops of the Moshiri era, perhaps even more so than the notorious Neal Maupay.

Maupay's is an unpopular name over at Goodison Park, and justly so too. He's still technically on the books, out on loan in France with Marseille, but there's hardly a chance of a happy reunion in the future.

Everton signed the French striker from Brighton & Hove Albion for a £15m fee in 2022 after he had scored 26 Premier League goals over three seasons on the South Coast.

Journalist Paul Brown branded his time as a Toffee a "disaster," only scoring once across 32 matches in all competitions for the club.

Beto hasn't been quite so terrible, but - having cost even more than Maupay - he's going to leave with his tail between his legs after such miserable fortunes in front of goal for the most part.

One thing's for certain: if the Portugal-born striker really does want to leave, Everton need to get him gone immediately. It's a new era, and TFG must show a ruthless streak to finally end this interminable struggle for something more.