Newcastle United face a battle to secure sixth place in the Premier League table. Not only will they have to win their match against Brentford, but hope Chelsea lose against AFC Bournemouth in order to snatch a top six spot.

Tough? Yes. Impossible? Absolutely not. Eddie Howe will be urging his men for one final push in what has been a season filled with injuries and a lack of any real consistency.

Following the midweek defeat to Manchester United, could the Englishman perhaps change things up for the final game of the season? Especially as substitute Joelinton enjoyed a solid cameo appearance from the bench.

Joelinton’s statistics against Manchester United

Joelinton came on with just under 30 minutes remaining in the tie for the ineffective Elliot Anderson, who didn’t enjoy his finest game for the Magpies.

Indeed, Anderson took just 29 touches during his spell on the pitch, while also losing possession six times and winning just two of his five contested duels.

Elliot Anderson and Joelinton's stats vs Man Utd Metric Anderson Joelinton Minutes 62 28 Touches 29 24 Key passes 0 1 Total duels (won) 5 (2) 11 (7) Big chances created 0 1 Via Sofascore

This should give Howe licence to ditch the youngster this afternoon and unleash Joelinton in midfield.

The 27-year-old not only made one key pass and created a big chance, but also managed to take three shots in total while winning seven of his 11 duels contested, indicating how impressive a display it was despite playing only 28 minutes.

With a must-win tie against Brentford coming up this afternoon, surely it is time for the Brazilian to be unleashed in the starting XI.

Joelinton’s stats for Newcastle this season

The £150k-per-week star has made 26 appearances for the Magpies this term as injury issues have restricted his game time, most notably a groin problem which required surgery.

Despite his lack of action, Joelinton has still scored three goals and registered four assists, clearly making his mark whenever he gets the chance.

Alongside his goal involvements, the midfielder has also created four big chances, averages 1.1 key passes per game and succeeded with 0.9 dribbles per game – a success rate of 61% - to prove that he certainly adds an extra attacking threat when fit.

Additionally, Joelinton also ranks in the top 5% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (3) when compared to positional peers across Europe’s top five leagues, while also ranking in the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90 (1.33), further evidence of the danger he possesses in the final third.

Journalist Thomas Hammond lauded the Brazilian as “phenomenal” in 2023, and it is clear when he is fit and firing, the 27-year-old is a key member of Howe’s starting XI.

Against Brentford, every player will need to be at their very best in order to secure all three points and give the club a chance of securing sixth place in the top flight.

It might not secure qualification for the Champions League, but featuring in Europe next season is extremely important for Howe and his players as they look to end a near 60-year wait for a major trophy.