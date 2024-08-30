Arsenal have agreed a deadline day deal to sign a £50,000-per-week player for manager Mikel Arteta, and he is set to travel for a medical so he can finalise his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal set for busy deadline day in late window flurry

The Gunners are set for a busy 11 hours of the summer window, with some reports claiming that Arsenal are looking at last minute opportunities to bring in a new winger who can compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

This potential outfielder would follow Mikel Merino to north London after the Spaniard sealed his £32 million switch to Arsenal at long last following weeks of speculation and talks over his future in La Liga.

Merino is a fine addition to Arsenal's squad, given he scored eight goals and registered five assists in 45 appearances for Sociedad last season, and sporting director Edu Gaspar expressed his delight at the 28-year-old's arrival earlier this week.

“We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino," said Edu to Arsenal's official website.

Mikel Merino's all-time stats for Real Sociedad in all competitions Appearances 247 Goals 27 Assists 30 Yellow cards 56 Red cards 2 Minutes played 19,449 via Transfermarkt

"This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season. With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead. We welcome Mikel and his family to the club, and look forward to seeing him play in the Arsenal shirt.”

There is also the matter of replacing Aaron Ramsdale after his £25 million move to Southampton, with Arteta in need of a new second-choice keeper who can provide strength in depth behind David Raya.

Arsenal had approached Espanyol over a deal for Joan Garcia, submitting a bid, but the Spaniard's want his full £25 million release clause paid if he is to leave this late in the window (Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal agree deadline day deal to sign Neto from Bournemouth

Now, it appears Edu and co have landed on an alternative to Garcia.

Indeed, after opening talks with Bournemouth, Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam has shared that Arsenal have agreed a season-long loan deal to sign Neto - who will travel to the English capital for his medical and to finalise the move.

The £50,000-per-week ace joined Bournemouth on a free transfer in 2022, going on to make 63 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions.