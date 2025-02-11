It has been a tough start to life at Manchester United for new manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager replaced Erik ten Hag midway through the season, but it has been a baptism of fire for the former Sporting CP boss.

So far, Amorim has managed 20 games at the helm of the Old Trafford club. In that time, the Red Devils have won ten, drawn two and lost eight. Having a positive record is something, but losses such as a 2-0 away defeat to Wolves and Crystal Palace springing a surprise by winning 2-0 at Old Trafford have been frustrating.