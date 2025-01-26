A new club are now believed to have made a move for a Rangers player with "blistering pace" in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Rangers transfer news

One recent report has claimed that the Gers are on the verge of completing the signing of Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, in what would be an exciting long-term piece of business. The 22-year-old is a five-cap Scotland Under-21 international, and will no doubt hope to make the step up to the senior setup over time.

Rangers are also said to have been offered the chance to sign defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who is currently a free agent after leaving Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, the Gers are reportedly in the mix to sign CSKA Moscow midfielder Sasa Zdjelar, with the 29-year-old someone who could add experience to Philippe Clement's squad, as well as versatility, given his ability to thrive as a centre-back, too.

There are also exit rumours emerging at Ibrox, however, with Ridvan Yilmaz linked with a move to Besiktas, as they look to bring in a new left-back this month. Celtic's Greg Taylor is seen as an option, but it looks as though the Rangers man is more likely to move there currently.

According to a new update from Rangers News, Ligue 1 side Nantes have now made an approach for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo.

They are eyeing a loan deal until the end of the season, amid interest from Coventry City in the Championship in recent weeks.

The £23,000-a-week Matondo has really struggled to make an impact at Rangers this season, starting just twice in the league and making only six appearances in the competition in total.

A couple of goals and assists apiece have come the Wales international's way, in fairness, but there is sense in allowing him to leave in January, even though Kris Boyd has lauded his pace in the past, saying:

"We’ve not seen it enough in a Rangers jersey but you just kind of get the feeling that, the last few weeks… maybe because of Ryan Kent before, he always kind of thought ‘I’m not going to get in the team’, but with Ryan Kent moving on and there’s not really been anybody cemented that place at this moment at time, and there’s one thing with Rabbi Matondo – he has got blistering pace."

Matondo is out of contract at Rangers at the end of next season, so a decision will need to be made regarding his future when the summer transfer window arrives later this year.

The club will either have to think about offering him an extension or cash in on him, rather than losing him on a free transfer when his deal expires in 2026. Considering they are happy to loan him out, it would arguably be a surprise if a new contract was on their mind.