Last weekend's triumph in the Carabao Cup handed Liverpool the assurance that manager Jurgen Klopp will step down from the club off the back of a trophy-winning term.

Klopp announced in January that he would be leaving at the end of the season after nearly nine years of service, winning the gamut of major honours throughout his time in Liverpool and in contention for silverware across every possible front.

Indeed, with the Carabao Cup in the bag, the Reds are first-placed in the Premier League, advanced to the quarter-finals in the FA Cup and into the last 16 of the Europa League (which is the one trophy to have eluded Klopp).

With the 56-year-old set to depart, much change is afoot at Anfield and the priority for FSG right now is to bring in a new technical director, with none other than Michael Edwards believed to be the top target.

The esteemed sporting director was instrumental in the lion's share of Liverpool's most influential acquisitions throughout Klopp's tenure, and while convincing him to make a comeback is proving to be a difficult task, it is worth the pursuit.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the changes that could be made if Edwards is to make a sensational return to Merseyside over the coming weeks.

1 Manager - Xabi Alonso

Edwards' first port of call will be navigating the uncertain situation surrounding the vacant hole soon to be left in Klopp's wake, but his business acumen will find no problem in convincing Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to take the reins.

Widely regarded as the favourite to succeed Klopp, Alonso is doing stellar work in Germany with Leverkusen, who boast an incredible eight-point advantage over imperious defending champions Bayern Munich after 23 fixtures.

2 GK - Alisson Becker

Be under no illusions, whatever happens at Liverpool going forward, Alisson must remain between the sticks, with the Brazilian's shot-stopping prowess and all-encompassing skill set making him the best goalkeeper in the world - subjectively, at least.

The 30-year-old has won it all since signing from Roma in a £67m deal back in 2018 and is very much in the prime of his career. His departure would be catastrophic.

3 RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

There is plenty of talk surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's future position, and whether that will lie in midfield, but he will remain at right-back for the time being, influencing play and pumping creative ingenuity into a new system.

Across 302 Liverpool appearances, the England international has posted 18 goals and 82 assists and a system shift will not negate his quality, Alonso will build around him.

4 CB - Marc Guehi

Ibrahima Konate is a first-rate centre-back but Joel Matip's season-ending ACL injury likely means he has played his last game for Liverpool and reinforcing the backline will be a priority. Marc Guehi is the perfect replacement.

Recently, according to The Telegraph, Liverpool have registered an interest in the Crystal Palace titan, and while he has been touted at £60m Liverpool would be ludicrous to not push for his signature. He's the real deal.

5 CB - Virgil van Dijk

He's going nowhere, not yet. 32-year-old Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been at the top of his game this season and if Liverpool are to add to their Carabao Cup triumph - a trophy won after the Dutchman's remarkable goalscoring contribution in the final - then he will be instrumental.

He's out of contract in 2025 but Edwards has more than a bit of savviness about him and he will engineer an extension to keep Van Dijk at the heart of an exciting new era.

6 LB - Alejandro Grimaldo

While Andy Robertson has been immense for Liverpool since signing from Hull City for a bargain £10m back in 2017, the 29-year-old will not last forever and Liverpool must swoop for Europe's in-form phenom Alejandro Grimaldo.

The Leverkusen star would be enticed by Alonso's anointment and would be sure to jump at the chance to play under the Anfield lights, having been linked with the club before joining his German outfit on a free transfer.

As per FBref, the Spaniard ranks among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions and the top 10% for passes attempted per 90.

7 DM - Martin Zubimendi

Another player to be gripped by the chance to reunite with Alonso, Martin Zubimendi has been flourishing with Real Sociedad - Alonso's previous club - over the past few years and has even been described as one of "the best midfielders in the world" alongside Rodri by Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente.

Martin Zubimendi: Similar Players # Player Club 1. Douglas Luiz Aston Villa 2. Manuel Locatelli Juventus 3. Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham Hotspur 4. Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 5. Joao Palhinha Fulham Stats via Football Transfers

While Arsenal have long held a vested interest, Football Transfers have recently reported that Liverpool are in the mix as they look for long-term competition for Wataru Endo, with Zubimendi holding a €60m (£51m) release clause.

8 CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai has actually been slightly underrated for Liverpool since joining last summer, with his energy, intelligence and control working wonders for an ambitious outfit enjoying quite the resurgence.

The Hungary captain, aged 23, has completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League, averaging 1.8 key passes, 1.4 tackles, 6.3 ball recoveries and 3.8 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore.

9 CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has illuminated just how gravely Liverpool needed fresh legs and technical quality last season, with the Argentine World Cup winner arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35m last June as Klopp recrafted a title-contending team.

He's certainly not going anywhere anytime soon, with his dynamic skill set making for a manager's dream, whoever that may be.

10 RW - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah was at the centre of a nail-biting transfer saga last summer that saw Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad offer a staggering £150m sum to prise him away from Anfield.

Like Van Dijk, he's out of contract in 2025 and so will likely leave this summer if a breakthrough is not made in negotiations but has been in supreme attacking form this term, he'll surely want to continue at the highest level, and Edwards will propose a package too enticing to refuse.

11 LW - Florian Wirtz

The big one. Could it happen? Florian Wirtz is one of the world's finest youngsters and maybe even one of football's most impressive players this season, having scored eight goals and supplied 17 assists as Alonso's side move inexorably toward title triumph.

Spanish reports claim that Wirtz would be Alonso's biggest target if he joins Liverpool, and while €70m (£60m) would be needed for his signature, his creative ability mirrors that of the very best, Kevin De Bruyne, for example.

The Manchester City playmaker is unquestionably one of the greatest players to compete in England, and while Klopp fancies his chances for the Premier League title this year, the Belgian has clinched 12 assists from 12 games this term since returning from injury and a frisson of fear is clearly coursing through Liverpool and Arsenal hearts.

12 CF - Darwin Nunez

Might Liverpool be inclined to part ways with Darwin Nunez when Klopp leaves? Could Edwards decide to target a better finisher? Not likely.

With Alonso at the helm, Nunez will get chances in abundance - considered the most comparable player to Bayer Leverkusen talisman Victor Boniface - and bolstered by the likes of Wirtz and Salah, whom he has quite the connection with, the Uruguayan will take his game to new heights.

Liverpool's dream line-up in full: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Trent Alexander-Arnold, (CB) Marc Guehi, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Alejandro Grimaldo; (DM) Martin Zubimendi, (CM) Dominik Szoboszlai, (CM) Alexis Mac Allister; (RW) Mohamed Salah, (LW) Florian Wirtz, (CF) Darwin Nunez.