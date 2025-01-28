Everton have yet to make a signing during the January transfer window so far, despite several areas needing to be upgraded.

David Moyes appears to be getting things right on the pitch since taking over from Sean Dyche, recording two wins from his first three Premier League matches.

Plenty of players have been linked with a move to Goodison Park, but time is running out to secure a new arrival or two.

Although their recent win over Brighton and Hove Albion gives the Toffees some breathing space in the league table, they aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Moyes will be keen to see his side keep their foot on the gas over the next few games. Leicester City are the next opponent in the league, which represents an ideal opportunity to move even further away from the drop zone.

Might the manager have a signing or two in the door by the time this game rolls around? It looks as though he is working hard to make things happen.

As it happens, they could well sign their next Big Dunc before the window is done...

Duncan Ferguson’s Everton stats

Cast your mind back over 30 years ago. Ferguson joined Rangers in the summer of 1993 for a fee in the region of £4m, making him the most expensive British player at the time.

It didn’t quite work out as planned for the burly Scot, who failed to settle in Glasgow, despite his obvious talents, It wasn’t until he joined the Toffees on loan in October 1994, before eventually signing for the English side on a permanent basis, that he begun to shine.

He endeared himself to the Goodison Park faithful by helping the club defeat Manchester United in the 1995 FA Cup final, which is still their last major honour.

As time went on, Ferguson secured cult figure status in Merseyside. Across two different spells, he went on to make a total of 267 appearances for the club, scoring 70 goals while registering 12 assists.

He later returned in a coaching capacity, before assisting Carlo Ancelotti, even taking charge of Everton in a caretaker role on two occasions.

So, why in 2025 is this all relevant? Well, Everton look as though they're heading back to Rangers for a new recruit.

Everton targeting attacking starlet

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Toffees are still showing an interest in Rangers striker Hamza Igamane.

"Igamane is a player of real interest to a number of Premier League clubs as the window closes. Everton still like him, they have done work on him," said Bailey.

"It remains to be seen if they make a push, Tottenham have joined the hunt for him but a host of clubs are now looking – he is one to really keep an eye on the final week or so of the window."

It was reported before Christmas that Everton had sent scouts to watch Igamane during the Europa League clash between the Gers and Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks as though Moyes is keen to make a deal happen sooner rather than later.

If so, Everton could perhaps land Ferguson 2.0 by signing the Moroccan striker, luring a promising attacker from Glasgow south of the border.

Why Hamza Igamane would be a good signing for Rangers

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Light Blues paid around £1.7m to sign the unknown Igamane from Moroccan side AS FAR last summer.

Considering Philippe Clement required a player who was able to hit the ground running and had plenty of experience in senior football, Igamane’s arrival was a surprise indeed.

Fast-forward a few months later, however, and it appears to have turned into a wonderful bargain.

Since making his debut against Celtic at the start of September, the 22-year-old has played 27 times for the Ibrox side, finding the back of the net on 13 occasions, proving plenty of the doubters wrong.

It isn’t just his goalscoring feats that have pleased the Ibrox faithful either, as his overall abilities have been impressive. He is able to hold the ball up well, linking up with those behind him, plus his versatility has seen the striker perform better than expected.

He was praised by journalist Josh Bunting following the stunning 3-0 win over Celtic, who said of the centre-forward: “Hamza Igamane is not staying at Rangers long in my opinion. Think someone at a higher level will pick him up. So much talent and potential there. Movement is so good out of possession, smart with his runs. Into channels or into the central zones. I’ve been so impressed with him.”

Hamza Igamane's Rangers stats this season Metric Europa League Premiership Goals 4 9 Assists 1 1 Shots on target per game 1.2 1.2 Big chances created 1 5 Successful dribbles per game 1.4 1.3 Via Sofascore

His performances in the Europa League have been the most impressive aspect, however. Across five matches in the competition, the youngster has scored four goals, scoring once every 71 minutes for the Gers.

Additionally, the Moroccan, who’s been dubbed “outrageous” by analyst Ben Mattinson, also averages 1.6 shots per game in Europe’s second-tier competition, along with creating one big chance and averaging 1.4 key passes and successful dribbles each match for the club.

These displays on the continent have arguably shown the clubs interested that Igamane has everything in his locker to shine at the very highest level.