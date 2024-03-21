As the anticipation for Euro 2024 heightens, the unveiling of the new kits for the competing national teams has become a spectacle of its own. Every four years, this tournament not only showcases the pinnacle of European football talent but also sets the stage for a fashion parade that reflects the heritage, pride and evolving identity of each nation.

This year, that standard of new releases has gone off the scale, with many nations putting their name in the hat for the best kit before they've even been properly displayed in the tournament.

With that being said, we have compiled a list of all the new Euro 2024 kit releases...

Disclaimer: Images are for illustration purposes and have been taken from official team sources where possible.

Albania

Albania's kits will appear here when they are confirmed.

Austria

Austria's kits will appear here when they are confirmed.

Belgium home kit

A classy burgundy strip for the Red Devils

Adidas has switched things up this time around for the Belgium home kit, as instead of the bright red we are all used to, it's now a 'team college burgundy' colour with some neat diamond detailing.

Source: @BelRedDevils

Belgium away kit

Adidas releases Tintin-inspired Belgium away strip

Belgium have gone all historic on us with their Euro 2024 away jersey, having opted to pay tribute to Tintin and his famous outfit with the neat light blue design, complete with brown shorts. It also has metallic silver diamond detailing and white strips to finish it off.

Source: @BelRedDevils

Croatia home kit

Nike releases smart home strip with the classic checkers

Nike has kept it simple with the new Croatia home jersey for Euro 2024. It has the iconic white and red checkers, but one big difference is the sizing of the squares, which gives it a completely new look.

Source: @HNS_CFF

Croatia away kit

Vibrant Croatia away kit inspired by heroes of 1998

The away jersey has much more of a clean look, similar in colour to the Nations League away strip that Croatia have been donning. It is navy with diagonal checkers reminiscent of the kit they wore during the 1998 World Cup, where they made the semi-finals. It also features nice red detailing.

Source: @HNS_CFF

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic's kits will appear here when they are confirmed.

Denmark

Denmark's kits will appear here when they are confirmed.

England home kit

Nike uncovers classic white strip for the Three Lions

This new England home strip could be a record-seller for the Three Lions, as Nike have modernised the iconic white strip with a dark navy. And, to top things off, Nike have added a maroon and light red detailing on the sleeve.

Source: @England

England away kit

Dark purple effort gives England unique alternative look

We are quite fond of the new England away jersey. The dark purple colour and the textured pattern make it quite a stylish and smart shirt, while the detailing down the sides gives it a unique touch.

Source: @England

France home kit

Giant rooster dominates stylish bright blue strip

If these were being ranked from best to worst, then we might just have a winner with France.

Nike have smashed it out the park with a classy yet stylish 'bright blue' strip which is finished off perfectly with the red and white detailing, plus the eye-catching oversized golden rooster really stands out.

Source: @equipedefrance

France away kit

Nike produces remarkable white away strip for Les Bleus

We can't really make our minds up on whether we like this one.

Nike have opted for a white base colour with a royal blue. The gradient pinstripe design of red and blue is a nice touch in some ways, but also makes the strip resemble pyjamas in others.

Source: @equipedefrance

Germany home kit

Adidas creates classic black, red and gold effort

This is one of the highlights of Euro 2024 before it's even started.

The Germany home strip has an outstanding yet simple design with the tricolour of the flag, which blends in brilliantly on the shoulders and the colllar, as well as keeping the iconic white base.

Adidas really have cooked up something special to produce a sensational home kit - and it came with an entertaining trailer to boot.

Source: @DFB_Team

Germany away kit

A vibrant purple and blue strip for Die Mannschaft

Now, this is arguably the most edgy kit on the list, but we're here for it.

The sleek eagle feather-inspired design and vibrant purples and blues make it an aesthetic strip that you could don at raves, as well as cheering on the national side.

One new unique feature is the moisture-managing engineered fabric, which both the players and the fans will appreciate.

Source: @DFB_Team

Hungary home kit

Adidas reveals classic red strip with green and white detailing

For the Hungary home jersey, Adidas has gone with a vintage look to the Mighty Magyars with the traditional red colour with green and white detailing.

Probably one of the most basic kits on the list, but no reason to change things when they already work.

Source: Adidas website (via @footballshirt)

Hungary away kit

A simple shift in colours

Interestingly, the 2024 away jersey has a reverse colour scheme to their 2024 home shirt, with the main colour being white combined with red and green accents.

A simple yet effective design.

Source: Adidas website (via @footballshirt)

Italy home kit

Adidas produces classic blue Italy strip

A slightly new look from Adidas for the new Italy Euro 2024 home kit as the dominant blue and white is combined with the tricolore as part of the Adidas stripes. The white shorts are what really tops off this look, as they really complement the mixture of blues on the jersey.

Source: @Azzurri_En

Italy away kit

Classic Italian tricolore with a blue collar

The new Italy away kit is a bit of a disappointment in our eyes. While it has all the iconic colours of green, red, white and blue, it resembles a training kit rather than an official shirt.

And, combined with the blue shorts, the jersey looks slightly out of sync.

Source: @Azzurri_En

Netherlands home kit

Nike has released a stunning orange strip

The Nike Netherlands Euro 2024 home jersey is mainly the customary orange, combined with navy and teal, which gives off a really clean and classic look.

With such an iconic colour, there really was no reason to change much.

Source: @OnsOranje

Netherlands away kit

A navy blue jersey in different tones of blue and orange

The away jersey is very unique. It's the kind of kit that neutral football fans would rock in day-to-day life.

Nike has opted for navy, with the secondary colours being orange, turquoise and white, in a similar blend to the home kit. And, of course, there's the difference in pattern, which really makes this one stand out.

Source: @nikefootball