Every year, the powers that be in the land of football lawmaking consider changes to the rules of the game. IFAB meetings ordinarily take place in the early part of the calendar year, and often implement new laws at the start of each football season.

This forthcoming term is no different, but what changes are on the horizon ahead of the big kick-off? We’ve outlined eight key tweaks to the game for 2024/25, which will hopefully enhance the footballing experience for players and fans alike in the Premier League and beyond.

What is IFAB?

The IFAB (International Football Association Board) consists of the four British football associations and FIFA, who vote for motions on behalf of the other associations around the world. They are headed up by the board of directors, which includes the chief executives of the respective FAs within Britain such as the English FA's Mark Bullingham. FIFA is represented by its Secretary General, Mattias Grafstrom.

Working alongside them are a number of advisory panels, which are made up of former players, referees and managers.

There is a Football Advisory Panel with representatives from the likes of FIFA, various continental federations around the world such as UEFA and CONMEBOL, and players’ union FIFPRO. Arsene Wenger and Luis Figo make up some of the well-known figures currently on the team.

Elsewhere, a Technical Advisory Panel and Technical Subcommittee consist largely of former officials, including former World Cup final referees Pierluigi Collina and Nicola Rizzoli.

IFAB’s role is to put forward motions to preserve and improve the laws of the game, which all require a two-thirds majority vote in order to be passed at their AGM, which typically takes place every February or March.

New rules for 2024/25

A number of new rules and directives are set to come into play for the 2024/25 season. Some are a sign of advancement in technology, while others are more subtle changes to the matchday experience, whether you’re playing, watching or officiating next term.

Semi-automatic offsides to be introduced in the Premier League

One of the more groundbreaking changes we will see in English top flight is the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT). The technology was first used at senior level during the 2022 World Cup, while it was also present during Euro 2024 over the summer.

It works by having multiple cameras focusing on the joints of each player to determine whether anyone is in an offside position. However, unlike at this summer's European Championship, where a chip inside the match ball adds to the accuracy of decisions, it appears that the Premier League's version will not use this added aspect of the tech.

Another sidenote is that it won't come in straight away - it is currently due to make its debut in the autumn.

The handball law has been tweaked - again!

It has been the bane of football fans for a long time, and there is set to be another minor tweak to the handball law this summer - though this could be a positive change.

Under new guidance, non-deliberate handball offences in the penalty area will not result in a red card, bringing it in line with how fouls in the box are interpreted in terms of the double jeopardy rule.

Presently, referees will not award a red card if there is deemed to be a genuine attempt to play the ball while committing a foul in the box. This logic will now be applied to handballs - though the debate over what is and what isn't a handball will likely rage on.

Removal of concussion sub limit

Under previous laws, teams were permitted to make a maximum of one concussion substitute. This limit is now being removed in order to protect player welfare. Teams can now make as many concussion substitutes as they need.

This sounds like a welcome change, though one hopes it won't be vulnerable to exploitation.

The lawmakers have clarified that when placing the ball for a penalty, it must be positioned while on or overhanging the centre of the spot.

There has also been a tweak on encroachment. Previously, encroachment has been punishable regardless of whether the infringement has gained an advantage, though players will now only be penalised if it makes an impact. This is in line with the logic applied to goalkeepers' actions during penalty kicks.

Referees will 'announce' VAR decisions

One of the more noticeable changes set to come into play this season is referees explaining decisions that are changed by VAR. Officials have been keen to improve communication when it comes to VAR technology, not to mention enhancing the in-stadium experience for supporters.

We will only really know exactly how it will work once it is unveiled, though a similar process was carried out at the 2023 Women's World Cup, where the referee would confirm their decision to the crowd.

While this didn't carry much material purpose, it appears that referee announcements will only occur if their original decisions are changed. Hopefully, fans will be afforded a little more detail on the decision process, given that VAR discussions will remain inaudible on matchday.

VAR can assist goal line tech decisions

A minor tweak sees VAR being given authority to confirm decisions made by the Goal Decision System by relaying information to the match referee. Presumably, this would be needed in cases where the referee's watch is working improperly or in the event of a technical glitch.

Changes to PL lineup announcement times

In the Premier League, team lineups will now be announced 75 minutes before kick-off. This is an increase to the previous standard of 60 minutes and brings the top flight in line with UEFA competitions.

Premier League winter break has been removed

Not a rule as such, though the schedulers at the Premier League have decided to remove the winter break in January by instead starting the season a week later to give players more rest over the summer.

Previous years have seen a winter break in January whereby only five games took place each weekend over a two-week period, providing some respite following the often hectic Christmas schedule. Hopefully this will have been welcomed by the players, though some may struggle to squeeze in a well-earned break…