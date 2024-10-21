There have not been too many positives from Erik ten Hag's reign as Manchester United boss but let us not be too negative for the Red Devils are winners again.

It was two of their young superstars who stepped up to the mark as Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund both found the net in the 2-1 victory over Brentford last Saturday.

Truth be told, it's those up-and-coming players who have been the real standout of Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford.

To his credit, the Dutchman has engineered the progression of Garnacho, in particular, who has shone for the Red Devils over the last year or so.

Kobibe Mainoo - now injured - has also been a real asset in the middle of the park. He was first given a run of games just before the New Year period last season and was so impressive that he later went on to start at the European Championships for England.

So, who are the next big things off the Carrington production line? Well, they've got two fine young players who could emulate stars of the past, chiefly Wayne Rooney.

Wayne Rooney's time at Man United

"Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!" Yeah, we've all heard the commentary, haven't we?

That remarkable goal from the striker against Arsenal in Everton colours got everyone in English football talking, notably Sir Alex Ferguson.

Just a few months later he was heading to Manchester United as a teenager, moving for a sizeable £27m transfer fee. The rest, as they say, is history.

As a young striker, there have been very few better in English football history. He burst onto the scene with some aplomb, lighting up Euro 2004 before going on to score 53 times in 120 caps for the Three Lions.

For Man United, he was truly spectacular, netting 253 goals and winning five Premier League titles on the way to cementing himself as a legend of the game.

It was a time in the club's history when icons dominated the Old Trafford landscape. Think Cristiano Ronaldo, think Ryan Giggs, think Paul Scholes and think of Gary Neville. How United would love those players in their primes at their disposal now.

Well, it just so happens that at Carrington, United have two players ready to follow in the footsteps of Rooney and Co.

Man Utd's two best wonderkids at Carrington

Enter the conversation, Chido Obi-Martin. Like Rooney, the young Dane has joined Man United as a teenager. Like Rooney, he's deadly in front of goal. The only thing he lacks at the same age is experience.

16-year-old Obi Martin officially arrived from Arsenal a few weeks ago but he did not make a senior appearance for the Gunners. That said, he certainly made a lot of noise with his goalscoring exploits.

For Arsenal U18s last season, the teenager scored a breathtaking haul of 32 goals in 18 games. The Premier League 2 hasn't seen many strikers like this, it's safe to say.

Obi-Martin's incredible run of form Opposition # of goals Palace U18 4 Fulham U18 4 West Brom U18 1 Brighton U18 2 West Ham U18 5 Aston Villa U18 1 Norwich U18 7 Spurs U18 1 Chelsea U18 3 Stats via Transfermarkt.

During the back end of the campaign, he was in electric form. During a run of nine games from 16th March to 11th May, he scored 28 goals. Yes, that's right, 28 goals in nine games.

That included four goals in one game against Fulham, four goals in one match against Crystal Palace and a staggering seven goals in one outing against Norwich. Already at such a young age, Obi-Martin is an elite goalscorer and one who could be ready to make an entrance just as Rooney did.

However, Carrington may also possess a Giggs-like talent in another exciting wonderkid; Shea Lacey.

He's not had the best of time with injuries of late but he's certainly causing a stir behind the scenes. Why? Well, like Giggs - he possesses a "left foot made of gold" - as scout Jacek Kulig referred to.

Secondly, there have already been comparisons to Lionel Messi and Phil Foden. The first point of comparison might be a tad extreme but the second certainly isn't.

Lacey is a natural winger but he's capable of playing off either side. He's slight in frame, has lovely close control and regularly finds himself in goalscoring positions.

Due to injury, he played just ten official games at youth level but across those fixtures, he scored twice and registered four assists. Not quite the mindblowing numbers that Obi-Martin has registered but consistent nonetheless.

Even if Ten Hag doesn't get to utilise these two special young talents, whoever the next manager is could have two of the Premier League's finest on his hands.