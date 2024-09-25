An "incredible" Leeds United player who hasn't even started for them could become a key man for Daniel Farke, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Leeds manager & transfer news

The Whites have made a solid start to the Championship season, rather than a spectacular one, and while they are still sixth in the table, Farke doesn't find himself too safe in his job.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has been touted as a potential replacement for the German in the recent days, should the 49ers Enterprises feel the need to make a change. It is a decision that would arguably feel harsh, however, considering he guided Leeds into the playoff final last season, and is still sitting in the top six currently.

Away from manager news, it was an up-and-down summer transfer window at Elland Road, with Farke losing three hugely important players in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

On the plus side, some key signings were made by Leeds, with Joe Rodon completing a permanent move to the club from Tottenham, Largie Ramazani joining from Almeria and Ao Tanaka completing a switch from 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Journalist backs "incredible" Leeds man to be key

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Tanaka could now become a key man for Leeds, backing him to play a prominent role under Farke, despite not starting a game for them yet:

"Ao Tanaka could be a really important figure in turning Leeds' form around. They needed another central midfielder, and one with an engine and defensive qualities.

"Brenden Aaronson will be important, too, and is already scoring a few goals, but Tanaka is the kind of disciplined presence Leeds perhaps need. I think he'll become a regular starter sooner rather than later."

Tanaka has certainly eased his way in at Leeds to date, making three appearances in the Championship this season, but only actually being on the pitch for nine minutes in total.

This could now be an ideal time to unleash him properly, however, adding a freshness to the Whites' team and allowing him to show supporters why Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has said of him:

"Midfielder Ao Tanaka. Anyone who is serious about football will know a little about him. He has incredible technique. But there are other good players at Fortuna, too."

The £3m signing has scored eight goals in 28 caps for Japan, showing that he is a key man at international level, and one of those strikes was a memorable winner against Spain at the 2022 World Cup.

A tally of 18 goal contributions (10 goals and eight assists) in 95 appearances for Dusseldorf was also a steady return for a central midfielder, and he could add that class and guile for Leeds in the middle of the park, as well as giving them defensive discipline, having averaged 1.8 and 1.3 tackles per game in the 2. Bundesliga in 2022/23 and 2023/24 respectively.