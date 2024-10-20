Leeds United may have finally solved their midfield issues as they eye up a move to sign a free agent in the coming days, according to reports.

Leeds United pick up vital win

Despite a mini injury crisis in midfield, Leeds still managed to return from the international break with a hard fought 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Elland Road, ending the Blades' unbeaten start to the Championship season in the process.

Goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph were enough to secure all three points for Daniel Farke's side, who now move to third in the Championship, behind only Burnley and Sunderland.

After the game though, Farke admitted that he was still scouring the free agent market following injuries to midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, neither of which are expected to come back before the turn of the year.

"We still need one [a midfielder] because the next game is Tuesday. A lot of rest for us by our standards. We have to stay awake with the options out there, with centre-backs too. Thank God, Max is coming back, but he has missed a lot of football. Yellow cards too. We need depth. If there is a chance, we will do it.

"If we find a perfect fit, physical player who covers two positions, adds experience, that would be beneficial", the Leeds United boss added.

It at one stage looked as though a deal to sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate was on the verge of completion, but it was reported that the midfielder had failed his medical at Thorp Arch, forcing Leeds to look elsewhere for a solution to their midfield problems. Now, they may have found one.

Leeds eyeing up free 7-cap international midfielder

That comes as one report claims that Leeds are considering a move to sign former Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid midfielder Josuha Guilavogui. As per Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross "he is one of several players Farke has taken an interest in" and he was spotted with a fan after the Sheffield United win on Friday.

The 34-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Mainz at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but has plenty of pedigree having represented the French national team on seven occasions and appeared almost 40 times across the Champions League and Europa League.

Standing at 6ft 2, he is capable of playing in defensive midfield but can also cover at centre-back, which would fit the mould that Farke is looking for.

Josuha Guilavogui's career by positions Position Appearances Defensive midfield 274 Central Midfield 59 Centre-back 42 Attacking midfield 2

The key question mark will remain over his fitness given his time away from football since his release in July, and he started just five times in the Bundesliga for Mainz last season, with injury and form seeing him feature just 11 times.

But given Farke's desire to get a deal done before Tuesday, it could be a move that accelerates quickly.