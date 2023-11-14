A new off-field development has emerged at Rangers ahead of a potential big change, with a report revealing an update from Ibrox.

Rangers backroom change

It has been a positive start to life with the Gers for Philippe Clement, who has already made his presence felt as manager since he replaced Michael Beale earlier in the autumn. On Sunday afternoon, Rangers eased their way to a 2-0 win away to Livingston, and while Celtic were also victorious, Clement's side are only eight points behind their rivals with a game in hand in the Scottish Premiership title race.

While the new boss has started impressively, getting more out of his squad than Beale did beforehand, he could still do with new signings in the January transfer window, as well as one big backroom appointment. Rangers haven't had a director of football in place at the club since back in April, when Ross Wilson departed for Premier League side Nottingham Forest, and securing that appointment will surely make Clement's job easier, allowing him to communicate with the individual when it comes to transfers and other key aspects of the club.

According to a new update from The Glasgow Times, Rangers are set to appoint a new director of football in the coming weeks, with a long-awaited deal close.

"Rangers are set to appoint a new director of football within the next two weeks. It is understood that the Ibrox side feel ready to make an announcement once the Scottish Premiership resumes after the international break. The position has been vacant since the departure of Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forrest in April."

The report also reminds supporters of Rangers CEO James Bisgrive's comments regarding the situation last week, when he claimed that the Scottish giants are in the "final stages" of bringing in a new director of football. It is imperative that the Gers nail this appointment sooner rather than later, with the current international break potentially giving those high up at the club more time to sort it out before the domestic action gets back underway later this month.

As mentioned, Clement has done well since coming in, steadying the ship after a rocky start to the season, but he may benefit from having another senior figure to work alongside, increasing the team's chances of success moving forward. You only have to look at the Premier League to see how people in similar roles have excelled alongside managers, whether it be Michael Edwards with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the past, or Dan Ashworth with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United currently.

It remains to be seen who will actually come in as Rangers' new director of football, but Carlos Bocanegra, Paul Mitchell and Sam Jewell have been linked with moves to Ibrox, as the club weigh up their options. While it would be nice to see a new face arrive by the time the internationals are done and dusted later next week, it is also vital that the Gers don't rush the decision, given the importance of the role to any football club.