Sheffield United are set to complete a shock double deadline-day signing in moves largely driven by their new owners COH Sports, with medicals already booked for the duo.

Sheffield United transfer latest

To boost their bid for automatic promotion and an instant return to the Premier League, Chris Wilder's side have been busy this January. The Championship high-flyers added Harry Clarke to their ranks from Ipswich Town on loan, while they also raided relegation-threatened Leicester City to bring Hamza Choudhury to Bramall Lane on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The midfielder impressed on his debut for the Blades and drew plenty of praise from Chris Wilder after the 1-0 win at Derby County. "Hamza was typical Hamza. Not played any sort of football for quite a while and covered every blade of grass. I'm talking about him having modified minutes and coming off after 70 minutes, that weren't happening. He's a proper footballer, his quality at times was great, got about the pitch and broke it up."

There has also been change at the top of the pitch, with Ben Brereton-Diaz returning to the club after a tough spell at Southampton, while their only permanent deal came in the form of highly-rated striker Tom Cannon, who grabbed an assist for Brereton-Diaz's goal in his most recent outing against Derby County.

Quizzed on the remainder of the transfer window, Wilder was clear on his plans. "We are after a centre-half, no doubt about it. We have made enquiries and a bid for a player and it’s going through that ‘dance’ as it always does, but we have got alternative options underneath that.”

Sheffield United next five fixtures Portsmouth (Home) Middlesbrough (Away) Luton Town (Away) Leeds United (Home) QPR (Away)

While that continues to rumble on though, Wilder is also set to be welcoming two more new faces to his ranks.

Sheffield United closing in on shock double signing

That comes according to a report from The Sheffield Star, which claims that Sheffield United are closing in on a deadline-day double deal to bring in two presently unknown new faces.

The move is being driven by the club's new owners, and "have been identified by the Blades’ new ownership group using their AI model". The duo, both of whom are currently playing overseas, have already had their medicals booked for this afternoon ahead of joining the club, though it unclear whether they will be immediate first-team players.

Both players are forwards, which will add yet more firepower to Wilder's ranks in the coming hours following the arrivals of Cannon and Brereton-Diaz, and both players are considered left-wingers by trade, which may see them struggle for game time behind the Chilean forward and Gus Hamer, who can also play there.

Perhaps more pertinently for Wilder's side, the report also offers an update on their search for a defender, explaining that "Jimmy Dunne and Japhet Tanganga" are among the top targets to replace Harry Souttar after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season. It looks set to be a busy day in the Steel City.