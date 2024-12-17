Everton are now one of several clubs keeping close tabs on a chance-creating monster ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Everton aiming for Premier League survival

A hard-fought draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium moved Everton ever so slightly closer to Premier League survival, which is the ultimate aim for Sean Dyche's side this season.

The Toffees kept Arsenal out to move three points clear of the relegation zone, with a game in hand on those below them, with that game in hand being the Merseyside derby.

Though they are the second-lowest scorers in the division, Everton have also boasted a mean defence in recent weeks, keeping four clean sheets in their last five games - the outlier being a 4-0 thrashing by Manchester United.

Taking it further back, they have conceded just seven goals in their last 10 games, with four of those coming against the Red Devils, and are slowly but surely pulling away from the relegation zone. That is the ultimate goal given off-the-pitch distractions, with the Toffees set to move into a new stadium next season and in the final stages of a takeover by the Friedkin Group, who are expected to be in place by January.

They will inherit a squad that arguably requires significant surgery before the new campaign, with the club currently set to lose as many as eight players for nothing next summer including the likes of Ashley Young and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There is almost certain to be a major overhaul, therefore, and now the Toffees may have found a new target.

Everton eyeing Championship star

That comes according to Football League World, who report that Everton are one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Watford creative star Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The Georgian international attacker has enjoyed an excellent season to date, and is a key reason behind Tom Cleverley's side finding themselves on the cusp of the play off places.

Though he has just four assists to his name this campaign, he has created the most chances in the division, providing 11 more passes that led to shots than anyone else across England's second tier.

Most shot creating actions (24/25 Championship) Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford) 105 Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough) 94 Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) 84 Alfie Doughty (Luton Town) 77 Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) 77

Teammate Daniel Bachmann was full of praise for the diminutive forward after their 1-0 win over Oxford United in November, telling Sky Sports "the way he dribbles with the ball is just phenomenal."

Now, he has reportedly caught the eye of Everton, as well as Premier League rivals Leicester City and Wolves, though all three are "wary of the high price tag" he could fetch midseason.

It was reported in October that "the Hornets would demand £20million for the Georgian's signature", and his performances since have only seen that value rise. As a result, it is claimed that "the price tag they demand could well put off Premier League sides in January".

However, a summer move could be more plausible, especially if Watford fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, while Everton will need signings to fill out their squad following what seems set to be a mass exodus on Merseyside.