Tottenham Hotspur could be in for a busy end to the January transfer window as they look to make further additions to their playing squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Tottenham's search for a midfielder

The Lilywhites are reportedly looking to add a central midfielder to the group to bolster manager Ange Postecoglou's options in the middle of the park. Daniel Levy has already brought in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and centre-back Radu Dragusin in on a permanent deal from Genoa, and now has a third addition in his sight.

It was recently reported that Spurs are preparing a late swoop to sign England international Conor Gallagher from Premier League rivals Chelsea, as they look to take advantage of the Blues' need to make a profit before they can spend significantly more on their own squad.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the club also have a genuine interest in Blackburn Rovers dynamo Adam Wharton, who has caught the eye with his performances in the Championship. A new midfield target has now emerged for Tottenham as they have been linked with an interest in Aston Villa and England U21 star Jacob Ramsey.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Spurs are one of a number of clubs interested in a possible swoop to sign the 22-year-old this week. Tottenham and German giants Bayern Munich have both made it clear that they appreciate the attacking midfielder, who has the same agency - Unique Sports Group - as Brennan Johnson, perhaps smoothing the path to negotiations slightly.

Newcastle United have also made an approach to take him to St. James' Park before Thursday's deadline. However, the report claims that a move to Tyneside is unlikely unless the Magpies complete a significant sale to fund a transfer over the next few days,

Levy is eyeing up Ramsey to bolster Postecoglou's creative midfield options and Ornstein's reveal states that there is a feeling that a fee in excess of £50m could be enough to tempt the Villans into doing a deal. Villa are aware of their possible need to raise funds to comply with profit and sustainability regulations by July and cashing in on Ramsey could be an option for them, given his homegrown status and the interest from Newcastle, Spurs, and Bayern.

The English gem has only started four Premier League matches so far this season due to injury, but caught the eye with his displays in midfield during the 2022/23 campaign.

Vs Premier League midfielders (via FBref) 2022/23 statistics (per 90) Jacob Ramsey Non-penalty goals (0.20) Top 16% Non-penalty expected goals (0.17) Top 14% Assists (0.24) Top 5% Expected assists (0.17) Top 14% Progressive carries (3.21) Top 9%

Ramsey, whose form was dubbed "amazing" by scout Jacek Kulig, produced six goals and seven assists in 31 top-flight starts for Villa throughout the 2022/23 campaign and, as you can see in the table above, he ranked highly among his positional peers for his contributions in the final third.

No Spurs central midfielder managed more than five goals or five assists in the Premier League last term, which suggests that the Villans starlet could provide Postecoglou with a much-needed attacking threat from that position to help the likes of James Maddison and Heung-min Son.