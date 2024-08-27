Leeds United have identified another late attacking transfer target after their deal to sign Tottenham winger Manor Solomon on a season-long loan.

Leeds transfer rumours

The Whites have been attempting to make up for the losses of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, who joined West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively earlier in the window.

Largie Ramazani became the fifth Leeds signing of the summer and the first attacking addition last week, joining in a £10m deal from Almeria. Now, the Belgian will be joined by another left winger in Solomon, with the Whites winning the race to sign the Israel international for the rest of the campaign.

After Solomon, more signings appear to be on the agenda before the deadline on Friday evening, with Daniel Farke also wanting a midfielder and a full-back, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, amid reports of a bid being made for Gus Hamer of Sheffield United.

However, yet another attacker could also be of interest to the Whites, with a new target seemingly emerging on the Elland Road radar.

Leeds eyeing late Danny Ings move

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, via talkSPORT, Leeds are “in the mix” to sign Ings from West Ham in the final days of the window. MOT Leeds News relayed the comments from the reporter, who said:

“There’s a lot of interest in Danny Ings. I think this one will come down to money, as it often does. Danny Ings wants to play and isn’t in the picture at West Ham in the long term.

“He’d be a good signing for clubs in the Championship. Looking at teams who have money to spend, you cannot look past Burnley and Leeds in the hunt for his signature. Leeds are in the mix for Ings.”

Ings has struggled for game time at the London Stadium, scoring just one goal in 390 minutes of action during the 2023/24 Premier League season. The 32-year-old, on £125,000-a-week, does have previous experience in the Championship with Burnley, helping them win promotion back in 2014.

Leeds currently have Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford as centre-forward options, although the latter is once again sidelined through injury.

Ings could therefore be one to watch, however, Leeds are yet to sign an outfield player over the age of 30 under Farke, so perhaps the forward wouldn’t fit the criteria in Yorkshire.

It could be one to watch in the final days of the window, though, with Leeds potentially one of the busiest clubs on deadline day if they don’t get a midfielder, full-back and possibly another attacker in before then.