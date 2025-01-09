Liverpool have now been credited with an interest in a versatile star defender for Arne Slot as they look to build a squad capable of continuing their push for success on all fronts, according to a fresh report.

Liverpool lose at Tottenham as Alexander-Arnold dropped

Liverpool suffered just their second loss of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg in north London. A goal from Lucas Bergvall, who many felt should not be on the pitch, proved the difference between the two sides and handed Tottenham a slender advantage heading to Anfield for the return leg next month.

It was just the second defeat of Arne Slot's tenure, having also lost at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. However, the Reds remain in the driving seat to scoop at least one trophy this season, with the Merseyside outfit six points clear of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest while also having a game in hand over the two below them.

In the Champions League, they are already assured of qualification to the next round, and are the only side with a 100% record in the competition, meaning that they can afford to drop points in their final two outings and still reach the next round.

However, there remains concern about the future of key men at Anfield, with none of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk or Trent Alexander-Arnold having penned new deals at the club, and all three set to become free agents this summer as things stand.

Of those three, Alexander-Arnold is the most likely to leave, with Real Madrid keen to land him and even making a January offer to sign him, though that was promptly rejected. Now though, the Reds could have found an ideal replacement, after Conor Bradley took the local lad's place against Spurs this week.

Liverpool target free agent defender

That comes as a fresh report from Spain has revealed that Liverpool are now monitoring Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as he heads towards the end of his contract in Bavaria.

The Germany international is down to the final months of his monster £300,000 a week deal at the Allianz Arena, and has yet to pen fresh terms at the club he has spent the last decade at, a situation that Liverpool fans will be all too sympathetic with.

Dubbed "an absolutely phenomenal player" by ex-Premier League boss Jose Mourinho, Kimmich has spent this season playing in midfield but is an incredibly versatile player, having spent several years of his career at right-back too.

Joshua Kimimch: Club games by position Defensive midfield 262 Right Back 127 Central midfield 62 Centre-back 22

His arrival would allow Slot to rotate Ryan Gravenberch as well as offering an alternative to exciting talent Bradley at right-back, all while blocking the progression paths of neither.

Though now 29-years-old and on wages that would put him among the highest earners at the club, his £16m per season would be cheaper than trying to sign a player of his quality still under contract, whose transfer fee would likely be several times Kimmich's yearly salary. Could he be the perfect option for Slot?