Newcastle are now ready to enter the race to sign an alternative to Marc Guehi after failing to agree a deal for the defender over the summer, according to a fresh report.

Newcastle United missed out on Marc Guehi

Much of Eddie Howe's summer transfer window was dominated by Newcastle's pursuit of Crystal Palace and England international defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies were keen to add the Premier League centre-back to their ranks ahead of the new season after long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles - and were willing to pay a record sum to land the 24-year-old.

However, Crystal Palace refused to accept any of Newcastle's offers for their captain, including a final offer that consisted of £60m, plus a further £5m in add-ons.

That came despite Guehi having less than two years left to run on his deal in south London, and showing little intention of extending his stay at Selhurst Park, which will leave Palace with little room to bargain in the upcoming transfer windows.

However, other clubs are also now thought to be interested in the defender, with both Liverpool and Manchester United having been linked with the England star, and his lower price tag will only be likely to encourage more clubs to test the waters, meaning that Newcastle could miss out as a consequence.

Howe is still keen to add a centre-back to his ranks, though, and has now been tipped to look elsewhere to land reinforcements for the heart of the Magpies backline.

Newcastle join race to sign "elite" defender

According to a report from Portugal, Newcastle have now joined the race to sign young Benfica talent Tomas Araujo in 2025.

Araujo was actually considered by Crystal Palace, albeit as a replacement for Joachim Andersen rather than Guehi, while Chelsea also saw an approach rebuffed for the Portuguese defender over the most recent summer transfer window.

Both sides remain interested in the youngster, but O Jogo now reports that Newcastle have entered the race to sign the centre-back. A January exit is deemed unlikely since Benfica do not wish to lose their stars, but a summer move is considered a possibility, and the Magpies are firmly among the potential destinations.

The centre-back has been dubbed "elite" by Football Analyst Jack Fawcett on X, and has nailed down a starting berth for the Portuguese giants this season, starting 12 of their 16 games and earning a call-up to the Portuguese national team as a result of his performances.

Tomas Araujo in 24/25 (all competitions) Appearances 12 Starts 12 Goals and assists 1 Yellow Cards 0

He has a release clause in his deal with Benfica set at a whopping €100m (£84m), but the report adds that "it’s likely Crystal Palace, Chelsea or Newcastle United would be able to negotiate that figure lower for a summer move".

Two years younger than Guehi, he could prove a far better investment for Howe and co. should they be able to lure him to Tyneside.