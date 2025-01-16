Tottenham have now identified a new target to bolster their attacking ranks this winter as they look to move up the Premier League in the second half of the campaign, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham's horror record at Arsenal continues

Ange Postecoglou's side fell to their 11th loss of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. Managing just two shots on target, the result leaves the Lilywhites stranded in midtable after extending their horrific form away at Arsenal to just one win in 31 league visits.

European football for next season already seems a longshot, with 10 points separating them from 8th placed Bournemouth, but it is clear that Spurs are moving in the transfer market to try and improve their season in the second half of the campaign.

They have already signed Antonin Kinsky to replace Fraser Forster, while they are also keen to add another forward to their ranks and have been linked with a move to sign Marcus Rashford, who is out of favour at Manchester United.

However, such a move seems unlikely given his mammoth wages at Old Trafford, while a move abroad is currently seen as more likely for the England international. As a result, Spurs have been forced to look elsewhere, and now a report in Spain has claimed that they are looking to poach a forward from Barcelona.

Tottenham table offer for "extraordinary" forward

That is according to Sport, who report that Tottenham have tabled an offer to take Ansu Fati on loan for the remainder of the season as they look to find more attacking options for Postecoglou. The forward spent last season on loan at Brighton and failed to catch the eye, having seen his career blighted with injuries since he burst onto the scene with Barcelona as a teenager.

So far this campaign, he has featured just four times for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga, starting only once, and it has been made clear to him that he is free to leave before the window shuts on February 3rd.

Ansu Fati at Brighton 23/24 Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes per goal/assist 256

However, he is undoubtedly talented, inheriting Lionel Messi's shirt at Camp Nou and singled out for praise by former boss Xavi, who dubbed him an "extraordinary" talent after working with him.

Currently taking home a mammoth £226,000 a week at Camp Nou, the report claims that Barcelona are willing to let him leave on loan for no fee provided a club covers that salary, meaning that Tottenham will have to shell out around £6m to bring him to north London for the second half of the season.

And that has piqued their interest, it is revealed, with both Spurs and West Ham having lodged bids to bring him back to England, with Spurs having been kicked into action by their defeat in the north London derby.

There is also believed to be an offer on the table from Turkish side Besiktas, but Fati is keen to avoid moving to Turkey and as a result a move to the Premier League seems the most likely outcome. Would he be a good addition for Spurs and Postecoglou's style of play, even just in the short term?