West Ham United are chasing another defender this summer as they look to bolster their ranks even further ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Kilman's West Ham move not enough

Julen Lopetegui's side have already splashed out in the heart of their defence this summer, adding Max Kilman from Wolves in a deal worth £40m, with the former non-league defender signing a mammoth seven-year contract at the London Stadium.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves - he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here. West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career." Kilman explained upon signing.

He is one of several new faces arriving this summer though, with Wes Foderingham arriving to provide goalkeeper cover, while the club also managed to pull off an impressive deal for Palmeiras teenager Luis Guilherme.

They have since stepped their transfer business up once more, with technical director Tim Steidten currently working on several deals at once.

The Hammers confirmed a move to sign last season's Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville, but are also closing in on a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Niklas Fullkrug as well as being in the final stages of confirming a move for free agent midfielder Guido Rodriguez in what could be a busy week for the media team in east London.

But they remain keen to bolster their backline even with Kilman's arrival, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka thought to be on the cusp of arriving from Manchester United. Now, they have been linked with an audacious move for another Premier League defender.

West Ham want £45m centre-back

That comes as one report has linked the Hammers with a move for talented defender Joe Gomez, who is reportedly unsettled at Liverpool this summer.

The Englishman was taken to Euro 2024, but didn't feature for Gareth Southgate's side. However, because the Three Lions reached the final, he remains on holiday and is yet to join up with new boss Arne Slot.

The Athletic revealed earlier in the window that the 27-year-old was close to joining Newcastle United in a £45m move as part of a deal to take Anthony Gordon to Anfield only for the Magpies to back out of the discussions when their financial fair play concerns were eased elsewhere.

Though ostensibly a centre-back, Gomez has become an increasingly versatile option on Merseyside, capable of playing in either fullback role to a high level.

Joe Gomez 23/24 by position (via Transfermarkt) Position Appearances Centre-back 5 Left-back 19 Right back 25 Defensive midfield 2

But he was never first choice in any position and could depart this summer as a result, with the report adding that the defender is "open to a new challenge", with his lack of game time at centre-back a "a source of frustration" despite still having three years left to run on his £85,000-a-week deal at Anfield.

And HITC report that "West Ham United, Brentford and Crystal Palace are all keen on signing Gomez this summer" as they look to take advantage of the situation. Though valued at £45m for the purposes of a swap deal involving Anthony Gordon, it remains unclear whether Liverpool will stand firm over that valuation should interest be formalised by any club.

For the Hammers, Gomez could prove a savvy addition given both his versatility and his desire to be first choice at right centre-back, which could see him form a strong partnership with Kilman and begin to showcase his ability on a regular basis.

It would be another statement signing from Steidten, and would surely raise expectations around the London Stadium heading into the new campaign.