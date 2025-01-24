Liverpool's fanbase released a sigh of relief as Darwin Nunez headed to the corner of the Gtech Community Stadium, final whistle blown, to applaud the travelling faithful.

He's fired an emphatic brace past Mark Flekken to hand Liverpool another three points to further consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League, especially so after Arsenal blew a two-goal lead to draw against Aston Villa later that evening.

Whether Arne Slot has full faith in the Uruguay international is up for question. Perhaps it isn't, actually. Nunez has only started seven top-flight fixtures this term as his lack of potency continues.

With clubs supposedly keen on taking him off the Dutchman's hands, might this be the final phase of a fan favourite's career on Merseyside?

The latest on Darwin Nunez's future at Liverpool

Last week, it was reported that Liverpool had rejected a mammoth bid from a club in the Saudi Pro League for the transfer of Nunez.

The Athletic have since revealed that this is not the case, but eyes have been directed the 25-year-old's way and there's a sense that pieces could be moved on the board this summer.

It's understood that any present interest in Liverpool's club-record signing will be deflected until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with Slot unwilling to lose a match-winning cog at the season's midpoint. It is all, after all, on the line for the Anfield group.

However, Nunez's double against Brentford hardly negates the months of fruitless toil that have wedged division between him and success, limiting him to a bit-part role.

Liverpool need a more reliable source, a Salah-esque source from the centre.

There is a name, you must whisper it quietly - but if it comes true, it would be the most incredible capture for an outfit heading back to the very top.

Liverpool chasing new centre-forward

Earlier this week, Football Transfers revealed that Liverpool are in the running for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, who has been in inspired form this season.

The Sweden striker is attracting significant interest from Europe's pre-eminent outfits, especially after Eddie Howe was coy on his long-term future last Autumn, with Isak supposedly hesitant to extend his stay at St. James' Park.

Securing his prized signature would not be easy, however, with Arsenal desperate for a centre-forward too and Newcastle fielding enquiries worth more than £150m.

The bank would have to be broken, that's for sure.

Imagine Alexander Isak at Liverpool

Isak would be the gold standard, to be sure. Described as an "absolute nightmare" for defenders by Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer, the £120k-per-week talent would add so much to the Liverpool frontline.

He's like Nunez in terms of energy and tenacity but differs greatly in front of goal, ice-cold and deadly.

Premier League 24/25 - Top Scorers Rank Player Apps Goals (per 90) 1. Mohamed Salah 21 18 (0.87) 2. Erling Haaland 22 17 (0.79) 3. Alexander Isak 20 15 (0.83) 4. Chris Wood 22 14 (0.72) 4= Cole Palmer 22 14 (0.65) Stats via BBC Sport

Liverpool have produced their fair share of elite goalscorers over the years, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez as two modern options.

Before that though, there was Fernando Torres, adored by the Liverpool family and part of an iconic duo, the one and only Steven Gerrard being the other half.

Gerrard was the ultimate midfielder, so complete, so refined, so influential. Liverpool's greatest-ever player (subjectively) played with many great forwards, but Torres probably takes the cake when considering how electric the pairing was together.

Gerrard once hailed Torres for his "world-class" ability, notching 101 goal contributions from 142 appearances as a Liverpool striker.

Gerrard was the creative custodian of El Nino's goals, feeding them through with devastating precision. They operated in flux, all muscle memory and innate intuition. It's something that Liverpool might never replicate again, such was the nature of the unique partnership.

However, Slot could give it a good go by bringing Isak into the fold, with the Swede's style perfectly suited to the up-and-coming Harvey Elliott who dazzled in the Champions League just a few nights ago.

We've all met frustration regarding Elliott's playing time this season - or lack thereof. An unfortunate injury shackled the England U21 star to the sidelines for the early knockings of the campaign, but he's been fit and firing since November yet limited to a bit-part role.