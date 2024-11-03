Kalvin Phillips has been linked with potentially sealing a sensational return to Leeds United and now a new update has emerged regarding the situation.

The 28-year-old was such an integral player for the Whites under Marcelo Bielsa, combining quality and energy in midfield and becoming a crucial part of Gareth Southgate's plans for England.

In fact, Phillips was a key starter for the Three Lions at Euro 2020, helping his country reach the final that they eventually lost to Italy, and his form eventually earned him a £45m move to Manchester City in 2022.

The midfielder's time at the Etihad has been hugely disappointing, however, with Pep Guardiola never making him an important player and injuries continually holding him back. He was shipped off to Ipswich Town on loan during the summer transfer window, but has struggled there, too, even being sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City in the Premier League.

With Phillips desperately looking to get his career back on track, Leeds have been linked with bringing him back to Elland Road, getting the best out of him and making him an integral figure under Daniel Farke. Now, a new update has dropped regarding a potential move.

According to a new claim from Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Leeds "are not expected to" seal a reunion with Phillips, despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

The report says that "there is a belief that his head is still at Elland Road and that Phillips would like a return to Leeds" but he may not be granted his wish.

It is sad to see how Phillips' career has unravelled since he moved to City a couple of years ago, at which point the sky appeared to be the limit for him. Injuries have clearly played a massive part in his struggles, but Guardiola has still praised him at times, including during pre-season this year before he joined Ipswich:

"Kalvin was really good. When he can get the ball and see all of the pitch in front of him he is a really good player. When I have him in smaller spaces we have more problems. With the ball he was really good and helped us a lot. I am very, very pleased with his performance."

The brutal truth is that there isn't necessarily a great urge for Leeds to re-sign Phillips, even with the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev out injured, with Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell starring in recent weeks.

If Farke doesn't believe that the Englishman is at the level required fitness-wise to be an asset for his team, it is important that he goes with his head over his heart, considering the nostalgia that would come with him making a return to the club.

Supporters may be divided when it comes to Phillips - a January move could go down well, in terms of adding depth - but there is no question that he doesn't look the same player as the one who left.