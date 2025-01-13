With Raphael Wicky having now been ruled out of the running to take over at the Hawthorns due to a disagreement regarding his background staff, West Bromwich Albion's priorities won't be able to shift towards the busy transfer window just yet.

When the time comes, plenty of incomings will presumably be targeted by whoever does officially take on the Championship club's reins as Carlos Corberan's successor, but there will also be the added worry of some outgoings from the building, with Tom Fellows one player already being eyed up by Premier League suitors.

The promotion candidates will hope they can stand their ground and fend off those higher-up parties looking at their top assets, but it will be easier said than done.

The players that could soon leave West Brom

Many of West Brom's star performers might well fancy their chances of moving straight up to the Premier League this January, over working tirelessly to get up to the promised land with the Baggies.

Fellows was reportedly being looked at by Everton, off the back of picking up ten assists this season in Championship action, with David Moyes perhaps fancying this acquisition as well now he's taken on the Toffees job after Sean Dyche's abrupt dismissal.

The electric 21-year-old has often linked up with West Brom sharpshooter Josh Maja to devastating effect this season, with the ex-Sunderland man also a wanted man this month, as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur surprisingly begin to take note of his EFL goalscoring heroics.

After all, he has been deadly enough in the second tier to warrant both London giants sniffing around, with 12 strikes powered home from 26 league outings making him a target for many a club wanting to boost their firepower.

Away from individuals West Brom would be gutted to lose, there is also another senior face in the Baggies camp that looks to be heading for the exit door without his team putting up too much of a fight.

Jed Wallace's future at West Brom

Indeed, that figure is Jed Wallace, who is allegedly being looked at by the likes of Blackburn Rovers this January amidst doubts over his long-term West Brom future.

The experienced 30-year-old midfielder was a consistent first-teamer last season under Carlos Corberan with 44 league appearances under his belt, only to now be relegated to a presence on-the-fringes this campaign.

Wallace has only made three starts for this side in the Championship during 2024/25, with zero goals or assists coming his way, as the likes of the aforementioned Maja and Fellows shine as bright sparks in the team whilst the ex-Millwall man becomes a forgotten name.

Therefore, it would be a logical next step to try and move the EFL veteran out of the door at some point during this hectic month, with his high wage in the camp also a cause for concern whilst he remains glued to the substitutes bench.

Top five highest earners at West Brom - 24/25 Player Wage 1. Mason Holgate £70k-per-week 2. Daryl Dike £32.3k-per-week = 3. Darnell Furlong £25k-per-week = 3. Jed Wallace £25k-per-week 5. John Swift £22.5k-per-week Sourced by Capology

Amazingly, even as he slides dramatically down the pecking order, Wallace still rakes in a hefty £25k-per-week salary, which sees him remain in the top five highest earners bracket at the Hawthorns.

On the contrary, Maja only earns £17k-per-week despite his key ongoing role in his team's promotion story, whilst Karlan Grant - who has managed to turn around his Baggies career whilst Wallace's own tale has gone sour - only earns £20k-per-week, despite also firing home six league strikes of his own.

Whilst the 30-year-old has proven his worth to the cause previously - with ex-Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell even labelling the midfielder's ability as "unbelievable" once upon a time - the West Brom number seven won't want to overstay his welcome now, which could result in a bittersweet January departure.