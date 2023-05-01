Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has suggested that Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff should be valued at as much as £50m.

What's the latest on NUFC and Sean Longstaff?

It's been a brilliant season for the Magpies as they look set to earn a spot in the Champions League, sitting third in the league with just five games to play – nine points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

And while star men who arrived in recent transfer windows – such as Alexander Isak, Burno Guimaraes, Sven Botmen and Nick Pope – may steal man headlines, Longstaff's efforts shouldn't be forgotten either.

After all, he has been a stalwart for Eddie Howe this term, playing in all but one of Newcastle's Premier League games so far (starting 27).

Having previously been slammed for an "awful" mistake at Old Trafford, he's certainly enhanced his reputation over the past 12 months or so and Downie seems to should be valued in the same region as Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they were talking about Longstaff going to Everton last year as a makeweight for Lucas Digne last year for £1m.

"You look at Longstaff now, if Scott McTominay is getting rated at £40m, £50m, then Longstaff should be up there at that value as well.

"He's just as good if not a better player than what McTominay is at this moment in time."

Is McTominay worth £50m?

McTominay has been linked with a move to the Magpies in recent times, with the Daily Star stating he will cost £50m if he is to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Now, the 26-year-old is a full Scotland international – having played 38 times for his country – and this will always help with his value. Longstaff is yet to represent England and so that should be taken into account.

However, when you look at the way the midfield duo have performed per 90 minutes for their clubs over the course of the Premier League season (via Fbref), you can argue that the Newcastle man has had a better campaign

Firstly, Longstaff has 17 more starts for NUFC (who are above Man United in the table). He also has four goals and one assist, while McTominay has just one goal.

Longstaff also takes more shots per 90 and has a better xG. He has completed more passes but has a marginally worse accuracy – though that may be because his passes have been more progressive.

McTominay wins on average one more tackle per game, and pulls off more interceptions, but makes fewer blocks. So it could be argued that he brings better defensive qualities while Longstaff adds more to the attack.

Either way, when you think about how well the Newcastle man has done this season, you could reason that on recent form he should be worth as much as or even more than McTominay.

However, the idea that either man is a £50m player seems a little fanciful and the upcoming transfer windows may prove that to be the case.