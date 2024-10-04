A Newcastle United player who Eddie Howe has described as a "total one-off" is available for the weekend clash with Everton, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Newcastle prepare for Everton trip

The Magpies have steadied the ship after their disappointing 3-1 defeat away to Fulham earlier this month, not least after picking up a credible 1-1 draw at home to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last Saturday. That was followed by a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Everton on Saturday evening, with the Blues buoyed by their first win of the season last time around in the league, as they got the better of Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park.

For that reason, the home faithful are likely to be in good spirits when Howe's side make the trip to Goodison, in what has the potential to be an awkward assignment. The Magpies should still have enough quality to prevail, but their performances this season haven't always been wholly convincing.

Howe is under an element of pressure, not only because the displays have been hit-and-miss, but also due to his relationship with Paul Mitchell reportedly being strained, so he will know the importance of adding three points to his tally this weekend.

Newcastle receive injury boost before Everton

Taking to X, Downie claimed that Fabian Schar is available for Newcastle's meeting with Everton, having overcome an ankle knock suffered against Wimbledon in midweek.

Having Schar available on Saturday is vitally important, with the Swiss' experience crucial in what could be a cauldron of noise under the light at Goodison Park. The 32-year-old has stood tall in the absence of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles through injury and Howe is under no illusions as to how important he is to the cause.

"There won’t be many centre-halves like Fabi. He is a total one-off. He is a very good defender. When he is absolutely concentrated and really well trained, he’s as good a defender as I’ve seen. He reads the game really well and the amount of interceptions he makes is second to none."

Schar has been a wonderful servant for Newcastle over the years, making 193 appearances and proving to be a mainstay of the defender, and while he isn't getting any younger, his influence remains great and there is no reason why he can't remain at a high level for another few years.

To have had him absent at Everton this weekend would have significantly weakened the Magpies' defence, so this update is a significant one, ahead of a vital 90 minutes at Goodison.