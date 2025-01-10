A "unique" Newcastle United player is in advanced talks to seal a move away from St James' Park this month, according to an update from journalist German Garcia Grova.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, seeing him as their replacement for Martin Dubravka and eventual successor for Nick Pope between the sticks. The Republic of Ireland international has been a brilliant backup option to Alisson down the years, even though he gifted Newcastle a point in the 3-3 draw at St James' Park last month.

Kelleher isn't the only goalkeeping target being looked at, however, with Burnley stopper James Trafford continuing to emerge as a standout option for Newcastle, having once again been a key player for the Clarets this season.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side are thought to have made a move for Juma Bah, with the 18-year-old AIK Freetong centre-back also wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea. He would be a long-term addition to Eddie Howe's squad, rather than an immediate key figure at the heart of the defence.

Jacob Murphy may be in outstanding form for Newcastle out on the right flank, but upgrades in that position are still being looked at. Lee Kang-in is one player who has been mentioned as an option, with the South Korea international currently plying his trade at Paris Saint-Germain. Now, a Magpies exit rumour has dropped, with another likeable figure possibly closing in on a departure alongside Dubravka.

Newcastle forward in advanced talks over exit

According to Grova on X, Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron is in advanced talks with Charlotte FC over a move there in January, although the transfer isn't yet in its final stages.

It does feel like the right time for the Paraguayan's Magpies career on Tyneside to reach its natural conclusion, with Murphy ahead of him in the pecking order and a superior option needed on the right-hand side of the attack.

Assuming the transfer does go through this month, the £60,000-a-week Almiron will still leave Newcastle as a popular figure, however, with Howe heaping praise on him, saying: "He’s (Almiron) a unique footballer. I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does - all energy, all action.

"I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof. The quality he showed with his finish was very reminiscent of some of the goals he scored last year. It’s a great return to form for Miggy - he’s such an important player for us."

While a lack of elite-level end product has always held Almirion back, his work-rate and passion can never be questioned. At 30, though, this is the right time for a fresh challenge.