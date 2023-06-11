Newcastle United will need to bolster the ranks this summer despite finishing in the top four under Eddie Howe's stewardship and ending a two-decade absence from the Champions League this year.

It's been an incredible season for the Tyneside club and the impact of the affluent PIF takeover has been felt with considerable might, sending tremors across the rest of the Premier League as the Magpies swiftly crafted a team capable of competing against the most imperious outfits both domestically and abroad.

Now, having revelled in the success of the campaign, the Magpies must turn their attention to the summer market with haste, making astute moves to enrich the squad's collective talent ahead of an important season that will focus on sustaining the newfound stature, and swooping for someone like Adrien Rabiot could bear fruit.

Indeed, the Juventus midfielder is out of contract this month and has attracted attention from Newcastle and divisional rivals Manchester United, who failed in an attempt to sign the Frenchman last year.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are 'leading the race' for the 28-year-old, but despite this, further reports from the likes of Calciomercato claim that Newcastle technical director Dan Ashworth is ready to return for the Old Lady's midfield general this month, with a battle for his services potentially forthcoming.

Should Newcastle sign Adrien Rabiot?

Newcastle's balance across the park was one of the main reasons behind their ascent to European qualification this season, and while the midfield department is oiled and whirring at full throttle, Rabiot's prowess as a "complete midfielder" - as he has been described by France manager Didier Deschamps - could allow him to slot into the system without seam.

Indeed, having scored 11 goals and provided a further six assists from 48 club appearances, the £150-per-week machine has also averaged two tackles and 1.2 clearances per game in Serie A, as per Sofascore.

Metrics provided by FBref also rank the 36-cap international among the top 16% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and aerials won per 90, illustrating his dynamism.

Hailed as a "wardrobe" for his imposing physicality by Gianluigi Buffon, the 6 foot 2 titan could be the perfect partner in the midfield for Joe Willock, whose own dynamism and progressive prowess could provide Howe's attacking third with devastating support from deep.

The £80k-per-week Englishman ranks among the top 9% of positional peers for rate of assists, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 4% for rate of blocks per 90, and with Bruno Guimaraes pulling the strings from the centre, it could be a system to leave opposition quaking.

Considering this, securing Rabiot's services this summer might be the perfect way to provide the Toon midfield with the sheen needed to continue the resounding success under Howe's tutelage.

With plenty of experience at the World Cup, in Europe and domestically, at the highest level, the one-time Paris Saint-Germain star can bring a winning mentality and midfield tenacity to help Newcastle achieve their goals.