Newcastle United will soon find out if their offer to free agent Adrien Rabiot has been succesful or not, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano stating that the player is expected to choose his next club in the next few days.

Is Adrien Rabiot joining Newcastle United?

The midfielder has been with current club Juventus for four seasons now and has won the Serie A title with the club, but this year the Turin outfit have struggled. They slumped to seventh in the standings due to inconsistent form and points deductions, but it was actually a career-best year for the Frenchman, who had his highest ever total of goal contributions. Playing on 32 occasions, he bagged eight goals in the 2022/23 season and managed a further four assists.

It meant that Rabiot ranks as one of the best goalscoring midfielders in Europe right now. This is proven by his non-penalty goal rate of 0.25 per 90 which, when compared to others in the same position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe, sees him sit comfortably in the top four percent in that area.

He also has bags of experience too. He's played in France with PSG and has won six Ligue 1 titles, and has then added the Italian top flight to his list of silverware to boot. He's also been successful with his national side as well.

However, his stint with Juventus could soon be up, with the player's deal set to expire this summer. He is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract and there has already been interest in his services from elsewhere, with Newcastle already putting an offer on the table for the midfielder.

Now, it appears that the player himself could be set to make a call on his future in the next few days. That's because reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he is set to make his decsion on staying with Juventus or heading to the Premier League:

"Juventus are still trying to keep Adrien Rabiot as new deal has been discussed with the French midfielder. Not easy to compete with Premier League proposals to join as free agent but Juve will insist until the end. Rabiot's answer, expected in the next days."

What is Rabiot's value?

CIES Football Observatory suggest that his value is currently at about 50 million Euros (or £42.8m). If that is the case - and Newcastle were able to poach him on a free transfer - then it would be a shrewd bit of business from the club as they prepare for life in the Champions League.

He certainly fits the bill as someone who could be capable of giving Newcastle that little bit of something extra in the middle of the field too. He's experienced on the big stage, having played in Europe and for France, and even former striker David Trezeguet has labelled him as an "extraordinary player" in the past.

It shows how highly regarded he is and how much talent he does have. Rabiot would be an excellent addition by Newcastle this summer if they can pull off a deal.