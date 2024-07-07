With the PSR deadline now passed and the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson confirmed, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards reinforcing Eddie Howe's squad.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies were in quite the panic for a brief moment as they looked to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules whilst avoiding the sale of their best players. In the end, their panic was over fairly quickly, however, as Anderson completed a move to Nottingham Forest and Minteh made his way to Brighton & Hove Albion to end Newcastle's fears on the June 30 deadline.

The two sales have allowed those at St James' Park to turn their attention back towards summer signing having already welcomed Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos in Nottingham Forest's deal to sign Anderson. Ticking boxes in both the goalkeeping department and backline, Howe could now land a midfield reinforcement.

According to Manchester World, Newcastle are again interested in signing Scott McTominay from Manchester United alongside Southampton, Everton, West Ham and Fulham, who lead the race for the midfielder's signature. McTominay was one of few standouts for Scotland at Euro 2024, as their only player to directly find the back of the net, scoring in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

It remains to be seen just how much Manchester United will demand for McTominay this summer, however, alongside the fact that Newcastle would likely have to shell out at least £60k-a-week to pay his reported salary.

"Great" McTominay can replace Longstaff

Whilst Sean Longstaff should be commended for the work he's done to become a consistent starter under Howe, the arrival of McTominay would instantly see his place come under threat at St James' Park. The Manchester United star has become an important player at Old Trafford, with his ability to be in the perfect place at the perfect time in front of goal an invaluable trait that Newcastle would undoubtedly benefit from.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Scott McTominay Sean Longstaff Minutes 1,901 2,747 Goals 7 6 Assists 1 2 Ball Recoveries Per 90 4.31 3.93

Staying fit for the entirety of the campaign was a concern for McTominay last season, but that didn't stop Erik ten Hag from singing his praise, telling Sky Sports: "Scott, he's great. He can score many goals, he's always coming in positions to score goals. We had some problems, it was too much like a tennis match. Every game we went for goal instead of waiting for the right decisions. With McTominay, he can get in the box and could score goals."

So, as Newcastle look to stake a claim for a European place once again next season, signing McTominay may well go a long way towards their ambitions should the deal take place.