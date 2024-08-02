Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign a "serious player" in a deal worth up to £15m, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked to sign new players left, right and centre, with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin being eyed up for a summer move to St James' Park. The Englishman could feel that now is the right time to leave the Blues, linking up with former teammate Anthony Gordon again in the process.

It looks as though Callum Wilson could leave Newcastle before the window reaches its conclusion and Boulaye Dia has been mooted as a potential replacement for the veteran attacker. He has scored six goals in 28 caps for Senegal and could move away from Salernitana after their relegation from Serie A last season.

The Magpies are also reportedly ready to make a club-record move for Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler, who is arguably seen as one of Europe's most exciting young players currently. The reigning Champions League winners may not entertain the idea of selling the 19-year-old, but if Eddie Howe gets his man, it could be an incredible coup.

At the back, additions are still needed as soon as possible, with the likes of Malick Thiaw and Trevoh Chalobah both seen as possible options at the heart of the defence. Both have impressed for AC Milan and Chelsea and would add the depth that Howe craves in a vital area of the pitch.

Newcastle close to signing "serious player"

Taking to X, Romano revealed that Newcastle are now close to signing William Osula from Sheffield United, with a deal worth up to £15m believed to have been agreed:

At just 20, Osula may not be arriving at Newcastle expecting to be a key starter from the off, but this is still an exciting update, given the long-term potential that the Blades ace possesses.

The young attacker has already racked up six appearances for Denmark's Under-21s, scoring once in that time, and he has 21 outings to his name in the Premier League, showing that he has picked up some invaluable experience in the competition. He has also been described as a "serious player" by ITV Football in the past, while Pano Scout on X have hailed his "off the ball actions" and "understanding of the game", suggesting he is mature beyond his years.

The hope could be that Osula, who shares the same agency as Nick Pope, can come in as a squad player and improve under Howe, who may feel that he can coach him into a more polished footballer over time, eventually turning him into a key part of the attack.