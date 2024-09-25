Already making up for a disappointing summer transfer window, Paul Mitchell's Newcastle United recruitment team have now reportedly agreed to sign a new gem ahead of interest from Real Madrid.

Newcastle transfer news

It's fair to say that sporting director Mitchell didn't exactly have the best start to life at St James' Park, with profit and sustainability concerns coupled by their inability to get a deal to sign Marc Guehi over the line making for a frustrating few months. All eyes have since been turned towards 2025 and a shot at redemption, however, with transfer rumours already beginning to arrive.

Reports have been quick to link the likes of Luca Koleosho from Burnley in a move that would boost Eddie Howe's attacking options. Meanwhile, the Magpies have also been linked with signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose Everton contract comes to an end next summer, meaning that a cut-price deal may be lined up in the winter window.

The England international would likely replace Callum Wilson as Newcastle's backup for star man Alexander Isak, whilst adding a more physical threat to Howe's frontline. Before Koleosho and Calvert-Lewin though, the Magpies look set to sign a future star.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Mitchell has now agreed a deal to sign Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi in the Erovnuli Liga. An obscure signing, the deal will see Newcastle win the race for a young forward that Florentino Perez reportedly wanted to sign for Real Madrid and one that both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain had their eyes on as well.

Those at St James' Park will have to wait until next season to see the 17-year-old in action, however, given that he's set to head straight back on loan to Dinamo Tbilisi for the rest of the current campaign. One for the future, Mitchell has certainly got off to a good start ahead of the winter window.

Signing Salia is early statement from Newcastle

Whilst Salia is of course one for the future, the fact that Newcastle are seemingly set to beat some of Europe's top sides to his signature represents a much-needed statement of intent from Mitchell and others around St James' Park. The young forward will be one to watch when he does arrive next season, having already earned comparisons to countryman Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

If the young Georgian, who can play up front or on either wing, is of the same calibre as the Napoli star, then the Magpies will be in for a treat for years to come. Given that Isak, himself, is still just 25 years old, there's a high chance that Howe will be able to form a fresh strike partnership between the arriving Salia and his star man to refresh Newcastle's frontline.

The way that Howe's side have started the Premier League campaign suggests that they're gunning for a return to European football once again in a move that would only attract further talents of Salia's reputation. Meanwhile, off the pitch, Mitchell will be looking to continue matching the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG in the transfer market.