The Saudi PIF have transformed Newcastle United in recent years, investing hundreds of millions of pounds into the squad to try and push the club back towards the top end of the Premier League.

It’s allowed for a complete transformation of Eddie Howe’s side, with numerous high-level talents producing sensational figures to improve the Magpies’ league standing.

Alexander Isak has been the man leading the charge in recent seasons, finishing both of his two campaigns on Tyneside as the club’s top scorer.

He’s registered a total of 35 goals in 67 appearances in all competitions at St James’ Park since his £60m move to the club from Real Sociedad during the summer of 2022.

He’s undoubtedly been the best signing during the PIF, with his goals securing Champions League football for Newcastle for the first time in 20 years, but the Magpies may be about to make another huge addition in their hopes of returning to a European competition.

Newcastle agree terms to sign international star

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi over a move to the club this summer.

In recent days, journalist David Ornstein confirmed that Howe’s side had opened negotiations with the Eagles over a move for the 24-year-old after his impressive debut campaign for England at Euro 2024.

Guehi featured in six of the seven matches at the competition for Gareth Southgate’s side, slotting into the backline alongside John Stones, looking at home at the highest level of the game.

He would be an expensive addition, with Ornstein claiming that any deal would cost upwards of £60m, but he would certainly make an impact and be the club’s biggest addition since the move for Isak two years ago.

Why Guehi would be the biggest signing since Isak

During the 2023/24 campaign, Newcastle’s backline was decimated by injuries, leaving boss Howe with a makeshift backline for large parts of the season.

It certainly had a huge effect on their league standing, which saw them miss out on any form of European competition - a huge disappointment given their attacking form which saw them score the fourth-highest number of goals in the division.

Their tally of 62 goals conceded was 29 more than the season prior, holding them back from repeating a similar feat which gave a generation of supporters a European adventure that they will never forget.

Guehi, who’s previously been dubbed a “monster” by journalist Bobby Manzi, would make a huge difference, with his defensive numbers providing added depth and quality to the defensive department.

In the Premier League last season, he averaged 1.3 tackles per 90, and 1.3 aerials won whilst making four clearances - proving his excellent at the heart of Oliver Glasner’s defence.

Marc Guehi's Premier League stats per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Stats Games played 25 Minutes played 2,021 Pass accuracy 87% Progressive passes 3 Tackles won 1.3 Clearances 4 Aerials won 1.3 Stats via FBref

However, he’s also excelled in possession, achieving a pass completion rate of 87%, whilst averaging three progressive passes per 90, allowing him to fit perfectly into Howe’s philosophy of a possession-based system.

It appears that after the latest rumours, a deal for Guehi is edging ever closer, with the England international a huge coup for the club - should the deal be completed.

His talents are evident for all to see, with the 24-year-old having the ability to transform Newcastle’s hope of securing Champions League football once more in 2024/25.